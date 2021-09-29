T5 interview: The straight shooting star

How is it like being a woman in such a male dominated sport?

If I was to throw a statistic at you I would say the participation rate in shooting is 80 per cent male and 20 per cent female. Women are somewhat outnumbered by our male counterparts, but never intimidated by them. Shooting is a sport that certainly requires more brain than brawn. Keen sight, breathing control and trigger-squeeze are among the qualities that make a good caliber shooter. As ladies in the game, we are equally talented and ready to compete with our male counterparts.

How did you get into shooting?

It happened by accident. I have always enjoyed sports, so I used to participate in every sporting activity in school – from football to basketball. After school, I joined the police force and discovered that I really enjoyed shooting lessons. In our very first firearm training, I found out I had a strong passion for firearms. Yet that was the first time I had ever held a gun in my hand.

At the end of the first day of training, I was viewed as a little hero in our group. People started saying, “She is really good at shooting. Thereafter, my seniors guided me to a shooting range in Kiambu - Kirigiti- KRR- Lang'ata. They told me I could go there and check out what shooting for sport is all about. That is how I came to know that shooting is an Olympic sport, and that I could start training there.

What are some of the challenges you have encountered while shooting?

Juggling between work and shooting practice. Police work is quite involving and most times you end up either consumed with your work or too tired to show up for practice. Secondly, since I don't have my personal firearm, I struggle whenever I want to go for practice and competitions because the process of acquiring a gun is complicated and expensive. Lastly, having to constantly prove myself against my male counterparts is an unending struggle because people will always compare any woman who ventures into the sport with the men.

What motivates you to keep going?

The fulfillment I get from playing, the thrill that comes with every new challenge, and the thought of reaching new personal levels. The equipment I use can harm me and others, so getting to understand how everything works gives me joy. I also like the fact that with proper training, I can get to the Olympics.