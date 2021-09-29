T5 interview: The straight shooting star

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  •   Agnes, who is attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), scored 442.6529 points to finish fifth in the championship that attracted 42 firers.


  •    She is inspired by her trainer Sammy Onyango whose passion and dedication she admires. She also greatly respects her Leading Master, Ibrahim Ndung’u for his speed and accuracy.


  •   The last born in a family of four has her eyes set on next years’ World Championships.

How is it like being a woman in such a male dominated sport?
If I was to throw a statistic at you I would say the participation rate in shooting is 80 per cent male and 20 per cent female. Women are somewhat outnumbered by our male counterparts, but never intimidated by them. Shooting is a sport that certainly requires more brain than brawn. Keen sight, breathing control and trigger-squeeze are among the qualities that make a good caliber shooter. As ladies in the game, we are equally talented and ready to compete with our male counterparts.

