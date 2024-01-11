Student, corporal, sprinter: The many faces of Dan Kiviasi

By GEOFFREY ANENE

Dan Kiviasi Asamba is an accomplished short distance runner specialising in 100 and 200 metres races.

Dan is student of Hospitality Management at Kisii University, and holds a diploma in security and correctional science from Kenyatta University.

The 31-year-old is a corporal at Kenya Prisons, having landed the job purely because of his athletics talent.

He was part of Team Kenya that won gold in 4x100m relay at the 2022 African Athletics Championships in Mauritius.

How did your athletics career start?

I'd say it was just through trial and error. It all began in 2011 when I was in Form Three. I was watching the World Athletics Championships and Olympics and I got so inspired. My role model is Jamaican superstar Usain Bolt whose physique and height is just like mine. I liked that he also ran 100 and 200 metres races before retiring.



What challenges have you encountered while doing sprints?

Just like many Kenyan sprinters, my biggest challenge is lack of sponsorship. Unlike middle and long distance runners, sprinters in Kenya hardly get sponsorship. Apart from sponsorship, sprinters also need specialised equipment to train. We are not like middle and long distance runners who can train on roads and forests. We require stadiums and gyms. Access to our stadiums has become an even bigger challenge now that almost all major stadiums have been closed for renovations.

Even when they are available, paying for the venues is a challenge. You need to have Sh200 for each session. We train five days a week so you can do the math. Sh1,000 can look like a small amount, but raising it every week can be hard. The current office has really tried to give sprinters the necessary exposure by taking them to international competitions such as the World Relays. Athletics Kenya took us to Botswana for the World Athletics Championships qualifiers, which was commendable.



You frequently seek physiotherapy services. How important are such services to an athlete?

I go for normal physio sessions with Dr John Mayaka who I have worked with since 2017. He is really good when it comes to injury prevention, management and general body conditioning.

Physiotherapy is really important to the overall performance of an athlete. Just like a coach, a physiotherapist plays a big role in the development of an athlete. For instance, you may experience tight or sore muscles after a training session, and the physiotherapist will try to release the tightness. Being an athlete, I can’t just take any medicine because some are prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency, so we use physio to help in treatment, rehabilitation and prevention of injuries.



Speaking of doping, which other stakeholders do you think need to be included in the fight against the menace?

We need to include those close to the athlete such as family members, pharmacists and even physiotherapists. We need to target a bigger population, especially the athletes’ families. Many athletes are closer to their family members than to a doctor, so if you can use a family member, it might be easier to convey the message against doping.



What lessons have you picked from your running exploits so far?

Patience is everything. It has taken me so long to get to where I am today, it's not something that happened overnight. There's no shortcut. Being dedicated and hardworking are other virtues I have learned as an athlete. One of my coaches usually says that for you to be given half a chance, you need to work twice as hard. Remember to stay disciplined, have your own principles and don't be swayed by what you see. There are so many people who have been tricked into taking shortcuts only to end up with injuries, or use of performance enhancing substances.



Why do you like running so much?

I've met so many people from close to 15 countries. I have travelled quite a bit and made some valuable connections. I also get some allowances from athletics, which helps me actualise my plans and goals.



Sprinting is known to be a short lived career, how many more years do you feel you have left?

I turn 31 in June this year, so I believe I have some good years ahead of me, but I cannot judge right now. Athletics is very funny. You can retire as early as age 18 or as late as 38. Assafa Powell is still running. Justin Gatlin retired just the other day, so there's no definite window for retirement. There are people who do one or two years and retire because of many reasons. But, it's important to plan for retirement.



What's your big dream in sprints?

I want to qualify for global events, including the Olympics. I also hope to give back the knowledge I have learnt to upcoming athletes.



What do you think should be done to develop sprinting in Kenya?

We need to rope in more stakeholders who support sprints. A sprinter pays Sh2,500 per session for physiotherapy, Sh200 per day for track training and Sh500 for every gym session, not to mention money spent commuting.

If we could get waivers on track fees and free access to gyms, there would be more sprinters emerging and the sport would grow. Athletes also need to be paid their dues. Some of us are still claiming our allowances from the 2022 Africa Athletics Championships in Mauritius. Others have not been paid since World Cross Country championships in Australia and World Athletics Championships in Oregon last year.



What do you think of Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala and his contribution to the sport?

He has no doubt changed the sport in Kenya. Credit goes to him because he has put Kenya on the global map. When sprints are counted globally, Kenya is also counted because of him.



What do you eat to stay in top shape?

We eat normal food, unlike what many out there think, that we eat weird meals. We eat ordinary food, just that quantities are different, and a bit big.



Apart from athletics, what else do you do in life?

I work with Kenya Prisons. I am a corporal, so when I’m not training or competing, I take care of inmates.