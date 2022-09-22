Strutting the runway of life while pursuing self actualisation

While growing up in Kogony village in Kisumu West on the Eastern shores of Lake Victoria, a little young girl, Seraphine Okeyo Akoth, would be woken up by the whirr of the airplanes landing and taking off from the Kisumu Airport located a stone’s throw away from her humble home.

About 100 metres from the home across the other side of Kisumu-Busia road, Akoth would also get excited just by listening to the blaring horn of the train snaking from the city to Yala and Butere.

Although she had never boarded a train in her life, her dream was to someday fly high, precisely in one of the world’s largest aircrafts, touring the world and then watching her home from the skies when landing back.

More than 20 years later, Seraphine has made great strides in the journey of life. Now, she not only flies from country to country, she flies the Kenyan flag high while at it.

“My first time to board a plane was in November 2020 when I travelled to Rwanda for the Miss Career Africa competition, an experience I will never forget,” says Seraphine. Her second flight out of the country was to Nigeria in 2022, and the biggest is yet to come.

At 22 years, the once shy village girl is now among 60 finalists who have been selected to represent Kenya in South Africa at the Miss Heritage Global Grand finale.

“Currently, I am Miss Heritage Global Kenya 2021/22. God willing, on September 24, I will be on stage to compete for the grand finale of Miss Heritage Global 2022 in South Africa,” she says.

Seraphine travelled to South Africa in the first week of September for the boot camp.

Miss Heritage Global was founded on the basis of celebrating all cultures of the world and showcasing the beauty in human diversity by tapping into the power and ability of women to bring people together.

From beauty queens between the ages of 18 and 28 from different cultures and backgrounds, Miss Heritage Global aims to expose participants to the host country’s way of life.

Seraphine believes the continental stage allows her to combine pageantry, heritage education content and cultural travel experiences. Her platform seeks to build bridges between the people of the world through culture sharing.

"The Miss Heritage Global crown gives me the responsibility to be an agent of change in our society, and to push for the preservation of our rich heritage and culture," says Seraphine.

She is an alumnus of Asumbi Girls High school class of 2017 and stresses that integrity remains her motto. Seraphine graduated with a diploma in journalism at KCA University in 2020 and is still a student pursuing Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and digital media.

“I hold different titles. Being a model gives me the opportunity and courage to reach my target audience to bring change in our society. I believe in equality and aim to change the narrative and make our societies better,” she says.

Her career in modelling started back in high school but she started pursuing the venture seriously in January 2018. Since then, she has won several accolades.

She was crowned Miss Essence Kenya, Kisumu County 2018/19, was second runners up at the Miss Essence Plus size Kenya in the same year and Miss Nitunze 2018.

In 2020 she was first runner up Miss charity Kisumu County and one of the biggest wins came when she represented Kenya in the Miss Career Eastern Africa 2020/2021 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Being chosen to represent the country did not come by chance, Seraphine has always been keen on her culture –from her attire, to language to preparation of traditional delicacies.

“Interacting with my community has taught me a lot. I now know how to cook indigenous meals, and I more aware of moral values and discipline, especially how I should carry myself as a woman in the society, locally and internationally,” she says.

Seraphine is planning to start her own projects which include introduction of indigenous or traditional games in primary schools. These include Kati, kora, sisal rope skipping, bladder, ajua and bano which was common among boys playing using coloured marbles.

This she plans to achieve by collaborating with the departments of tourism, sports, culture and heritage at the county and national levels as well as non-governmental organisations. She also plans to hold competitions in such sporting activities.

Seraphine has been getting support from her father who is a licensed land surveyor and her mother who is a business lady, and she is currently juggling between her school work and preparing for her September competition. She says that both are important for her and complement each other.