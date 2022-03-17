Stop politicking, save Kenyans!

As we approach the August 9 General Elections, the government should weed out irresponsible government officials who have abandoned their duty and are now busy politicking. These individuals should be serving the people instead of wasting time on early campaigns. Some are going round talking about how the government has failed to deliver, forgetting that they occupy senior positions in the same government. In fact, the ministries and departments they head rank poorly in terms of service delivery.

If they want to engage in politics, they should resign from public office immediately, instead of abdicating their duties. For far too long, propaganda and corruption has been our Achilles’ heel. Our leaders loot public coffers on an industrial scale and then dish out part of their ill-gotten wealth to innocent Kenyans in the name of helping them. We are aware of these tricks!

Instead of bickering and trading accusations, politicians and other leaders should turn their attention to the people of Baringo and other counties that are recording horrifying and needless deaths. They should not focus on how the next government will be formed if the current situation persists. If Kenyans are not losing lives through terror or bandit attacks, they are dealing with increased prices of basic goods and services. Add that to the soaring poverty levels brought about by Covid-19 pandemic, and the drought ravaging parts of the country. These, together with the issue of universal health and access to clean water, must be dealt with before August 9.

Our leaders should focus on creating a conducive environment that will enable Kenyans establish and grow successful businesses. The tax system must be reviewed to ease the burden on both producers and consumers, but this will not be achieved if the leaders waste time chanting and abusing each other at political rallies. Actually, some of what they say in the rallies are completely unrelatable to the common mwananchi. Their luxurious lives cannot allow them to think up practical ways of pulling nearly 20 million Kenyans out of poverty.

Those senior government officials who are politicking instead of looking for solutions to our problems must recognise that they are not special men and women. They are just privileged with the opportunity to serve the people. Politics should be about competition of ideas, not a matter of life and death.

Voting is a constitutional right and therefore, every registered individual must participate in the polls and politicians are free to sell their agendas to the masses. However, none of that should happen when Kenyans are dying from hunger and terror or bandit attacks. Lives are more important than elections. It is worth recognising that even those who are suffering are Kenyans who are entitled to enjoy peace and prosperity like other citizens.

I urge the government to relegate political rallies to the back burner and concentrate on matters food and security, for the betterment of this great nation. Deploy security personnel to ease tension and fear in insecure locations so that suffering citizens can continue with their socioeconomic activities. Stop politicking, save Kenyans!

Aloys Michael,

Student of Communication and Media, Maseno University

