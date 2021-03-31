Steering through pandemic times

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Daisy Okoti

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Global companies we previously thought were invincible have either shut down, filed for bankruptcy or significantly cut down on their staff numbers, and taken many other austerity measures.


  • Fortune.com even reported that nearly 100,000 of businesses that closed down temporarily due to the pandemic are now out of business.

There is talk of a third wave of the Covid-19 in Kenya that is more lethal and destructive. Once again, the President has imposed a partial lockdown and advised employers to let their staff work from home. This, coming on the back of the first two waves that changed the world irreversibly, is set to wreck considerable havoc.

