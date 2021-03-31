Steering through pandemic times

There is talk of a third wave of the Covid-19 in Kenya that is more lethal and destructive. Once again, the President has imposed a partial lockdown and advised employers to let their staff work from home. This, coming on the back of the first two waves that changed the world irreversibly, is set to wreck considerable havoc.

Global companies we previously thought were invincible have either shut down, filed for bankruptcy or significantly cut down on their staff numbers, and taken many other austerity measures. Fortune.com even reported that nearly 100,000 of businesses that closed down temporarily due to the pandemic are now out of business.

This week, we sound out four young entrepreneurs in a bid to find out how they are holding up during this season of uncertainty, and what lessons can be learnt from them about surviving pandemic times.

Photo credit: Pool

Billy Obobo, 25

Founder, Upbring Entail

Mine started as an online clothing brand and evolved into a branding business.

When I set up Upbring Entail, I was in my fourth year at Moi University, Eldoret pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in education. My parents have always given me pocket money, but I knew that would change when I completed school. Therefore, during my last year in college, I started to actively think about getting a new source of income.

After completing my university studies, while others were job hunting, I had already started my business and it was doing well. I took advantage of being out of school to learn how to improve my business.

Initially, when I was still doing branding, I partnered with someone who could do the actual branding because I did not own any machines. But when Covid-19 came, many countries shut down their airspaces and my partner wasn’t able to obtain the products he needed from China, which was on lockdown.

I would get orders that I couldn’t deliver and soon, I started losing clients, money, and trust. I decided to buy my own machines to gain more control of my production process.

I can say Covid-19 was a blessing because had it not come upon us, I would never have thought about getting my own machines. The machines I use for branding include a Vinyl plotter machine which plots the vinyl into the design or image, a sublimation machine that brands gift items, caps, posters, and so on, a screen-print machine, and a heat presser that sticks vinyl to the merchandise such as t-shirts and hoods. After I bought the machines, I started to look for alternative sources of raw materials, especially vinyl.

I made a trip to Nairobi and visited different vendors, and was lucky to get suppliers who had the materials I was looking for. This experience opened my mind to the fact that I should not depend on just one supplier. Currently, I have hired two people.

During the pandemic, I did serious marketing on social media. Constant communication and giving clients regular updates is what made it possible for us to stay afloat during this period because our clients were reassured that our business was still up and running so we still received orders.

My advice to other entrepreneurs struggling to keep their head above water during this time is: Your value in business comes from the trust your clients, partners, and everyone else have on you. Ensure that people can trust you as a business person.

Photo credit: Pool

Rogers Omollo, 28,

Founder and Director, Activate Action

Activate Action is a youth-led organisation that works with young people living with HIV and disability in Homabay county. We engage them through training and mentorship on sexual and reproductive health rights, mental health, HIV management and income-generating activities. Our efforts are geared towards alleviating the stigma associated with HIV and disability. Some of our team members are university and high school students, some living with HIV, and some living with disability.

Activate Action started in 2017 as a youth-friendly centre where young people could access free information and services on sexual and reproductive health, and mentorship. We registered it as an organisation in 2019, and it now boasts five employees and six volunteers.

The impact of the pandemic has been both negative and positive. Initially, we used to conduct outreach programmes in schools and social gatherings. But because of the Covid-19, we were unable to hold such sessions. We also work with young people living with HIV so we had to limit our movements to avoid exposing our members to the virus.

On the positive side, we kick started online sessions which enabled us to reach more young people, even beyond Homabay. However, these sessions were only available to those who could access the Internet.

We have also witnessed a decrease in resources. We used to do crowd-funding, but with Covid-19, even the well-wishers who we relied on couldn’t continue supporting us. Some lost their jobs and some even lost their lives.

Paying staff salaries became a challenge. I consulted with my team and made them aware of all the problems we were facing, and that it had become necessary for them to take a pay cut since we could not afford to pay their ordinary salaries. The lesson I am taking from this period is that we should be prepared for any challenge because with good preparation, it is easier to cope with challenges. I also believe in partnership and mentorship. Sometimes, you may feel anxious, sad or depressed as a leader, and you need someone to encourage you. Therefore, networking is important.

Photo credit: Pool

Lynnet Kinuthia, 29

Founder, Cusco Health Limited

Cusco is a company that promotes pediatric safety and healthcare awareness among the underserved sections of the population.

We promote pediatric safety by training pre-school teachers and caregivers on practical first-aid and nutritional guidelines for children under their care. Pre-school teachers help us reach the parents as well.

We also conduct healthcare awareness programmes by partnering with corporates as they implement Corporate Social Responsibility. The corporates identify a community they'd like to support and as Cusco Health, we visit the place, identify key health challenges and then agree with our doctors on the way forward. With this information, we then put up a medical or surgical camp. So, basically, we help the corporates run the CSR activities. We work with doctors-on-call, which means they are only paid when we have a project running. They are not salaried.

Some projects have stalled because they could not continue when the pandemic struck.

Three out of the five healthcare practitioners working with us are permanent employees who handle the day-to-day operations of the organisation such as pitching for jobs. We had ten staff before the pandemic, but we had to downsize.

We are a social company in all aspects, meaning that we work directly with members of the community. With Covid-19, we cannot train teachers or nannies, neither can we run the medical and surgical camps. With the reduced workload, we had to trim our personnel. The different professionals we worked with ended up taking other positions in hospitals and pharmacies. The savings realised by the company during this period was set aside for emergencies.

The hardest part was coming to terms with the fact that there was nothing we could do about our situation. We tried as much as possible to be creative, but nothing seemed to work.

My advice to other young people running social initiatives: Be open-minded because in the strength of your own desire, there is power. Something will come up. You just need to stay focused.





Kimani Patrick, 27

CEO, The Carlstic Group Limited

Carlstic is a corporate communications agency which offers innovative solutions in content marketing, public relations, corporate publishing, website designs and digital marketing. We have a business publication called Inversk Magazine, which is themed on entrepreneurship and leadership. In it, we share incisive content on building and scaling a business.

Through the magazine, we convene the Annual CEOs Breakfast - a forum for senior business leaders to learn, network and do business. Since 2018, we have held four editions.

Before the pandemic, we operated from at Aly's Center in Westlands but my team and I are currently working remotely.

When restrictions were put in place by the government last month, we were in the process of scaling up. We were planning to move our offices to Upperhill but we had to halt this and also close the office in Westlands and begin working from home. We also had to go through a period where clients with pending bills did not pay – and have not paid till now. In fact, we had to write off some of those as bad debts.

To adjust, I had to ensure that I only kept employees whose input was critical to the survival of the business. Everyone else was put on contract terms where they would be paid only when called upon to offer services.

I would like to remind other entrepreneurs that this is just a phase, and it will pass. Stay resilient. Come up with models that fit your current situation and make sure any cost you incur is extremely necessary, and that those you hire are critical for your operations. Every cost must be justified.