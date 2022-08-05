Staying positive while job-hunting

Whether you’re looking for a new job or you’re a fresh graduate, job hunting can be quite a task; one that comes with a load of discouragements, hopelessness, depressive episodes and desperation that might drive you inexplicably deranged.

Many youths today tell tales of how, out of desperation and hopelessness, they settled for jobs that kept them in a vicious cycle of unhappiness and unending despair.

The International Labour Organisation estimates that more than one in every 10 young people globally work under poor conditions, without legal or social protection and lack opportunities for growth or career progression.

Tess Brigham, an American psychotherapist, wrote on her CNBC column about two years ago about a research showing that nearly 71 percent of young people hate their jobs, and it’s mostly because of a mismatch between their expectations and what (the job) offers.

Dr Ann Wamathai, a counselling psychologist, says young people must stay calm and maintain a positive attitude while job hunting to avoid ending up being unhappy.

She advises that one should consider these issues to remain sane while looking for a new employment.

Explore all job search options

When a friend or someone you know gets a good job that would’ve suited you too, what first crosses your mind is probably how you didn’t know about the opening. To avoid this kind of regret, Dr Wamathai says you should “always be sure to make use of all options available to you for job seeking.

The only way to know if you’d get a job is to try applying for it, wherever you can find it.” She says one should regularly explore LinkedIn, Newspaper advertisements, social media, and every other means available to them to find job vacancies and apply for them. Limiting oneself to opportunities shared by your network might not be enough to keep you positive.

Do and redo your CV

Nothing sells you better than a well done, organised and comprehensive Curriculum Vitae (CV), career experts say, and Dr Wamathai agrees. “Submit a CV that suits every application you make; one that would impress you if you were the recruiting officer.”

A good CV improves your chances of getting a good job, but it also gives you confidence to fearlessly seek opportunities and face the regrets with integrity, knowing it had nothing to do with your application, or your CV more specifically, she argues.

Regrets will come, anticipate them!

Without a doubt, what will mostly lead you to snap during a job hunt is the piling load of regrets you receive with every passing day, which makes you wonder if, as some preachers say, someone is holding your stars hostage.

Dr Wamathai says that if you prepare yourself psychologically for the possibility of rejection, you can handle them much better when it comes and face the future with confidence despite the uncertainty.

“Understanding that regrets can come due to a number of reasons that has nothing to do with you in person is key,” she said. “You should accept it meekly and focus ahead. Stay positive and hopeful.”

Be anything but idle

“Try volunteering or take up any work or business related to your area of expertise or study that will keep you busy as you look for a comfortable engagement,” Dr Wamathai says.

This way, you can gain ideal experiences and also keep your mind engaged to avoid feeling hopeles or depressed. Also get involved in social activities like sports, exercises, or help with chores at home. And if possible, the psychologist says, acquire an extra skill through short on- or offline courses to advance your chances of securing a good job.

Talk it out