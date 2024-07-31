Star in the making: Kwoba's journey to football excellence

You are a star in the making, where did your journey begin?

My journey in sports started when I was in Class Four at Riara Academy. I really liked watching people play football, and then I found out that my dad, Isaac Kwoba, who is the chairman of the Green Commandos, was a football player at Kakamega High School as well as Eldoret KCC during his days. I got interested and began playing the game for fun.

After primary school, I joined Kakamega High School. The standards there were very high, but it wasn’t hard for me to adapt because I had already lived in Kakamega for some time. By the end of that year, I was named captain of the school’s under-16 team.



The Covid-19 pandemic affected a lot of people...

I remember training at home with my team-mates from Kakamega High School. I started bonding with more experienced players, and in the process I learnt what to do and what to avoid. After that, I got an opportunity to join Hoosac School in New York. I had online classes from September 2020 to April 1, 2021 when I entered Hoosac physically. I joined the school because my father had compiled video clips of me playing football and sent them to coaches and schools abroad. Hoosac contacted my father because I was also academically gifted. They gave me a three-year scholarship.



What challenges did you encounter in New York?

The environment, the food, the people…everything was very different. It was a real culture shock for me. When I finally met the team, I saw very different styles of play and different positions that I had only seen on television. I realised I would have to take up extra training sessions. I had a lot to learn.

The first year was very challenging but it was also one of my best years because the challenge made me become a better player. I was very happy with the progress I was making.



How far do you plan to go with football?

I want to play in the English Premier League. My dream clubs are Manchester City and Liverpool. I also want to play for our national team, Harambee Stars. I’d love to show the world that Kenya is not all about running marathons. I’m working hard to realise this dream by keeping fit, watching football tutorials online, and engaging with material on how to cope with negativity.



Who are your role models?

I admired French midfielder Paul Pogba when I was around six years old, but as I grew up I developed a love for scoring goals and now I consider Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo as my role model. I also look up to my father as well as international striker Michael Olunga and midfielder Victor Wanyama. I like to watch the full games and highlights of Ronaldo and Brazilian Neymar Junior when they were at their prime because their style of football complements mine. I’m also inspired by Brazilian Vinicius Junior.



Do you have moments in football you consider best or worst?

My best moment was winning the 2023 National Association of Christian Athletes (NACA) Division 1 National Soccer League with Life Prep on November 3, 2023. I did not play that match because I had an ankle injury which kept me out for two months. However, I was motivating the team from the sidelines.



Why do you like playing football so much?

It keeps me healthy and fit. Additionally, through it have created a wide network across the world.



Tell us about your achievements…

I was the top provider of assists at Hoosac in 2021. I also scored 15 goals and five assists playing in Global Education Sports (GESP) league in 2022 and recorded the most tackles (seven) in 2023. I also won NACA Division 1 National Soccer League with Life Prep Academy in May this year. It takes a lot of hard work, discipline and dedication to get such accolades.