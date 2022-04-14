Spice boys: Duo making hot strides in the foody business

Stephen Machua and SK Kamau are the directors of Piquant Spices, a business they established after winning a business grant from MbeleNaBiz Business Plan Competition in 2019. the duo has one thing in common. They both love good food, an attribute that drew them together.

Two years ago, Stephen got an opportunity to study overseas. He knows that some will disagree with his position, but he found the food there bland and under seasoned. Kamau, who briefly trained as a chef, describes himself as a food junkie.

“Just like me, many people love flavour. For as long as our people have been cooking, they have been adding salt, herbs, seeds and even tubers to make food more delicious,” he says.

So, when the duo got wind of the MbeleNaBiz competition, an initiative of the Government of Kenya under the Kenya Youth Employment and Opportunities Project (KYEOP), they applied for a grant to support their ambitions. Stephen’s time in Manchester, UK, the world’s first industrial city, made him desire a career in manufacturing.

“I was also motivated by the President’s inclusion of manufacturing in his Big Four Agenda. However, when Kamau and I first hit the ground, we ventured into farming and our plan was to go into banana flour and tomato powder production. Later, we agreed that making spices was the way to go,” he shares.

Birth of Piquant Spices

For the better part of last year, the two immersed themselves in the process of coming up with spices. They went for training on how to get the right formula, understanding the science behind an aroma, seeking the market for the raw materials, and to learn about branding.

“Developing a product is not easy. There are many steps involved to ensure you bring into the market a quality product. So far, we have three types of spices—tea masala, pilau masala, and mixed spices. We plan to introduce more by the end of the year,” says Kamau.

Since launching the business two months ago, Machua says the journey has been thrilling and delightful especially because they have been very well received in the market.

“I remember telling my partner the other day, ‘can you believe the demand out here?’ It’s exciting. Our first batch in February was dispatched all the way to London and was out of the 75 kilogrammes we had started with. We’ve discovered that there is a big market in the “kadogo” economy, meaning the people who buy basic products in small packages, so we sell our spices in 50 gramme containers and 10 gramme sachets,” offers Stephen.

Before manufacturing the spices, Stephen and Kamau underwent training at the Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute (KIRDI) which currently hosts them for an incubation programme.

Besides ensuring that they produce organic products with ingredients sourced locally, Stephen explains that they were very intentional with branding.

“When you get an item that is aesthetically appealing, there’s some good feeling and a level of trust you build around it. We wanted to give that to our customers,” says Stephen. To market their products, they cash in on social media platforms and word of mouth. Their relatives and friends are their biggest promoters.

“The biggest highlight that I love to toot about is the positive feedback we are receiving from our clients and the fact that we have managed to get our products not only to far-flung places in Kenya but also to countries like Canada and Australia,” says Stephen.

On the flip side, just two months into the business, they are already feeling the heat of high taxations and long approval periods that slow down the operations of the business.

“The cost of raw materials is also high and the work is quite laborious. We are doing this on a full-time basis. The other challenge which I believe most SMEs face is that the big retailers such as supermarkets want to take products on credit or ask for huge discounts. Now add the disdain we get subjected to because we are young,” says Stephen.

Countrywide delivery

To reach a wider target, the two deliver their products for free countrywide. A 50gm container goes for Sh110 while the 10gm sachet goes for Sh20. They are currently running an online store but with two pickup points in Nairobi CBD.