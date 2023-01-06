Ask HR: Is it appropriate for colleagues to speak in mother tongue while at work?

Three of my teammates like to speak in their mother tongue, which I do not understand, and this makes me feel uncomfortable. I dislike it. Are companies right in not stopping people from speaking mother tongue in the office?

In Kenya, we have over 47 ethnic groups, and people of different races and nationalities. Each of the groups have their unique culture that brings diversity and enriches our heritage. The Kenyan Constitution provides for two languages of communication, Kiswahili being the national language and English the official language.

The workplace has people from different backgrounds, and this diversity calls for a unifying language of communication. Our schools, especially institutions of higher learning, use English and Kiswahili to teach. Job interviews are also conducted in the two languages. Therefore, all employees are expected to be conversant with either of the languages. The company has an obligation to communicate the language to be used in carrying out its business. Language is critical for office communication as well as connecting with customers. It also enhances teamwork.

This might seem like a trivial issue, but it can create a barrier among employees and affect synergy. It is considered inappropriate and even rude to converse in public in a language others don’t understand. Have you tried telling your colleagues to communicate in a language you understand? If not, it would not hurt to try. If that fails, you can escalate to your supervisor and HR.

Your colleagues are free to use any language of their choice when not within the workplace. To quote Nelson Mandela: “If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his own language, that goes to his heart.”

Language is so critical that a company might be unable to expand into territories due to language barriers. Therefore, when a company is planning to expand, one of the considerations is the knowledge of the business language for the particular country. There is no harm in learning a new language, therefore, on a lighter note, ask your colleagues to give you free tuition to widen your knowledge in different languages. I wish all my readers a blessed New Year!

