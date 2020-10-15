So, how intelligent are you, emotionally?

What is emotional intelligence?

It is the ability to understand and manage your feelings and those of others. A person who is emotionally intelligent is self-aware and has the ability to accurately sense, identify, and evaluate their feelings. Additionally, this individual can use the understanding of his personal emotions to turn situations to his advantage, to reason with purpose and to act intentionally. Emotional intelligence is about cultivating social skills.

Why is it important for young professionals to master emotional intelligence?

Emotionally intelligent professionals understand and manage their emotions better, work well in teams and are better problem solvers. Besides, they communicate effectively and always act while considering others.

Are there behaviours, habits and practices that could impede the acquisition of EQ?

Yes. Aggressive communication that leads to conflict and lack of empathy are indicators of lack of emotional intelligence. Waiting to respond instead of listening actively to people, being overly defensive and easily taking offense during interactions are all signs of poor interpersonal skills. Taking time to evaluate people's emotions allows us to develop our own emotional stability and intelligence.

How can one enhance his EQ?

By evaluating the overall impact of emotions in your daily life. It is possible to manage your emotions at all times. Identify what you are feeling. For instance, are you sad, happy or frustrated? After figuring out your emotional state, accept these emotions and know when and how to express yourself. Manage stress through exercising, getting enough sleep and connecting socially.

How has working with local and international organisations influenced your worldview?

Through continuous interactions and engagement with stakeholders from divergent cultural and knowledge backgrounds, my people skills have greatly improved. My understanding of emotional intelligence is now more concrete than before.

If you could relive your early 20s, what habits would you hang on to?

Reading. It is through purposeful reading that one is able to attain knowledge on different perspectives on life. Reading literature books and other content themed on emotional intelligence has helped me stay up to date with the emerging trends on this subject.

Where would you place Kenya in the global map of emotional health?

More Kenyans are seeking the services of mental health practitioners, including psychologists and counsellors. More than ever before, businesses are engaging professionals to address the emotional needs of their employees. Today, there are multiple toll free lines where the public can get help. However, there is a need for more engagements in this domain for an emotionally healthier nation.

What is Young Men Resilience and what is your role?

This is a programme under the Kenya Red Cross that seeks to provide life skills to men aged between 17 and 30 in Mukuru in Nairobi. The rationale is to lessen the impact of alcoholism and unemployment which are rampant within this demographic. The programme has three components namely disaster response, business and psychosocial support. I am very passionate about the emotional and mental wellbeing of young people. I help to improve this through individual and group counselling, and holding mental health talks.

You will be attending the Pan African Youth Congress next year. What are you looking forward to the most?

I can't wait to educate the participants and the public on the link between emotional intelligence and youth leadership. I am eager to empower young leaders to build stronger relationships. To be effective leaders, young people need to understand how their emotions and actions affect them and those around them.

What are your weaknesses as a professional?

I tend to assume that everyone understands emotional intelligence, which is erroneous. To this end, I endeavour to demonstrate the relationship between EQ and an organisation's core mandate so that organisations can be more receptive to my ideas.

