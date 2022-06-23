Skills that created jobs for us at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic

Having several skills is akin to a safely kept spare key which comes in handy when you lose another.

This is what most employees came to realise following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic that saw a big number of Kenyans lose their source of income, thereby adversely affecting their livelihoods.

For others, however, acting quickly and acquiring an extra skill extended them a lifeline.

We spoke to a number of young people who survived the pandemic by learning a new skill or making use of the ones they had acquired earlier.

BECKY CHEROP, 25, university graduate

I studied law at Kabarak University and graduated in 2017, after which I joined the Kenya School of Law for a post-graduate diploma.

I speciliased in advocacy, represented clients and was a disputes analyst for the past six years.

Before the outbreak of Covid-19, I was working as an in-house advocate for a software company where I drew a good salary.

My career was progressing well, until when the pandemic started affecting businesses and we were subjected to a pay cut like most employees in other organisations.

At times we received half or quarter the salary, so I had to look for a means of supplement it since the bills remained constant even with the pay cut.

While in school, I had practiced counselling and I was skilled in that area. I immediately started offering the much needed counseling services in homes, churches and other institutions.

With the restricted movement at the height of the pandemic, there was so much stress between couples, parents and their children and most relationships were negatively affected, therefore, my services came in handy, not only in brokering truces, but helping the affected find institutions they could seek refuge as they sorted out their differences.

I therefore got paid by the individuals or the institutions that I worked for.

I partnered with a number of caregivers who offered help formally. I also partnered with prisons to offer counseling to inmates who were being released back to society after serving their terms, as well as their (inmates’) families, to allow smooth reconciliation.

With time, various institutions started reaching out for counseling and mentorship services for their staff.

The transition wasn’t easy in the beginning, because I was used to earning a regular salary, but with time, things started working out for me.

Some of the lessons the experience taught me is that everyone should have an extra skill which they can rely on in case of job loss or any other eventuality.

Although I was scared of looking in the other direction, I knew I had no other option but to work so that I could earn a living.

It also dawned on me that if you focus on something and give it your full attention, it eventually works out. I was faced with the need to earn and find another job, so I had to work very hard towards it.

I was always pitching for myself and the impact I created was fulfilling, it made my new venture a little easier. Another lesson I learned was that mainstream jobs can be diverse, so you can always choose where you want to focus on.

FABRICE IRANZI, 30, form four leaver

I joined the passenger service vehicles (PSV) sector as a tout in 2014, serving the Outering Road, Thika Road and Jogoo Road route.

Then Covid-19 led to country-wide lockdowns that consequently, prevented traveling, affecting the matatu business.

In the face of a dying business, I had to find a way to survive since I have a family and also support my parents back home.

The idea by the government to reduce the number of passengers in each public transport vehicle had made the already bad situation worse, so I started scouting for another source of income.

I had always wished to work in a barbershop, but I had not acquired the tools of the trade. Thankfully, a friend, who owned a barbershop offered to train me. Since I was determined, it took me a few months to be good at it.

I gained so much confidence to look for a job, and when I ventured out in my first attempt to find a job in one of the high-end grooming centres, Obidan Dela barbershop, I was offered a slot where I have been sharpening my skills to date while earning a living.

I have had the privilege of shaving celebrities and high profile clients who visit the barber shop, among them Stevo Simple Boy and Trio Mio.

Compared to my initial occupation, working in a barbershop is more fulfilling and less competitive, unlike in the matatu sector.

Working in a barbershop is all about building trust with your customers, which, in turn, earns you a decent income.

My advice is that everyone should equip themselves with an extra skill since no one can fully predict the future of an occupation. Your skills can enable you survive anywhere in the world, and you will meet diverse people seeking your expertise.

I wouldn’t mind going back to the public transport industry, but as a matatu owner. I have also learned that in life, you need to network and be diverse in everything you do so that you can earn from your knowledge.

SIMON KIBE, 34, form four leaver

I started a second hand clothes business in 2012 in Embakasi. Within two years, I had expanded the business by opening another shop in Buruburu. After another two years, I opened a third shop in Donholm.

I then I relocated to Fedha Estate, still in Embakasi, where I opened yet another shop which still stocked mitumba. My business grew to a point where I bought two cars in 2018.

When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, it posed a threat to the global economy, including the fashion industry.

As a result of many nations imposing lockdowns and travel bans, the importation of mitumba was crippled and the business suffered immensely.

I decided to venture into a completely different business since I had to stay afloat. I decided to register a company called Kizusi Smartex Limited to deal with car rental services, accommodation, tours and travels.

To achieve that, I had to sell my two cars and replace them with a new modern type to meet the market demands, such as comfort.

Fortunately, my wife, Joan Sidi, had qualifications in the hospitality sector, so it was easy transitioning into the business.

I’d advise that one should have more than one skill, but should focus on one at a time to ensure they are excellent in each.

One should also save as much as they can in preparation for the future. In an effort to add onto my skills, I’m planning to learn a number of languages which include French, Chinese and German.

DANIEL MUGWE, 26, diploma graduate

I graduated from Kenyatta University with a Diploma in Media and Creative arts in 2018. For several months, I sought employment in different media companies but wasn't fortunate enough to get a position.

I had to look for a job in a different sector, therefore. A friend linked me up with a company in Nairobi that deals with package delivery and running errands, where I was earning Sh18, 500 per month.

I worked for a year, the whole of 2019. In 2020 when Covid-19 struck, we started working in shifts and also got a pay cut to almost half the salary we were earning.

With the slashed salary, I couldn't cater for most of my needs, so I had to seek employment elsewhere, however, this was also a challenge since the pandemic had erased many job opportunities and companies were even downsizing or closing down altogether.

With all the disillusionment around me, I was forced to relocate to my rural home since life in Nairobi was getting difficult.

After a few months in the countryside, a friend I schooled with back in university called me to take up some work on a project that entailed shooting short social media skits in Nairobi.

Since I was good at camera work and editing, I returned to the city and he hosted me as we worked on the projects together until mid-2021 when he got another job with the media. This left me in charge of shooting and editing the skits that we shot for different influencers.

I later acquired my own camera and several equipment and began working alone.

From my experience, I learnt that having extra skills away from your main job is useful as it cushions you from suffering in case of job loss.