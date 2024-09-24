Siplenda Mboga: How lack of passport cost me a place in Kenya U-20 squad

Striker Siplenda Mboga, a 17-year-old form four candidate at Kobala Mixed Secondary School in Homa Bay County, is passionate about football.

Last year, she had the chance to debut for Kenya's Under-20 national team, the Rising Starlets, during the 2024 Fifa Under-20 World Cup qualifiers in Ethiopia against Angola but her dream was shattered.

Unfortunately, she couldn't travel with the team due to missing travel documents. The Starlets won 4-0 in that match but were later eliminated by Cameroon in a close match finishing 3-2 on aggregate.

Mboga won the Golden Boot at the European Union Football Tournament on May 17, 2024 at Ulinzi Sport Complex in Nairobi, scoring three goals in four matches. Kobala also secured a 4-1 victory over Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School in the final, earning a 10-day trip to Romania alongside Highway Secondary School (boys) from Nairobi.

Take us through your football journey.

Born in Vihiga County, my football journey began at Gahumbwa Primary School before moving to Madira Girls High School in Vihiga County, then transferring to Kobala Mixed Secondary for football scholarship opportunities.

I am the youngest of five siblings—two boys and three girls. Initially I had focused on athletics, specifically the 1500m, but transitioned to football, leaving athletics behind after a regional fifth-place finish during primary school games.

In my family, my brother Felix Kanamwai, 26, is a defender for Dragon FC. And my other brother Paul Kadaga plays midfield for the same team. They made me believe that I can be a good striker.

I started playing football at the age of nine with my brother teaching me basics at a school grounds neighbouring home, and things have never been the same again.

My mother is not athletic. My father, Leonard Mmbohi, a former footballer, retired to pursue carpentry. Both parents have been supportive of my football ambitions, often cheering me on during matches.

Take us through your day at school?

My daily routine begins quite early in the morning: I wake up at 3am, take a shower, and then head to class at 4:30am, where I remain until 6am. After class, I enjoy a traditional breakfast of uji from 6am to 6:30am, followed by remedial classes till 8am.

Our regular lessons then commence, with each taking an hour. We have breaks throughout our day, including a tea break from 10am to 10:30am and a lunch break from 12:40pm to 1:20pm, after which we return to class until 4:30 pm. That’s when we have game time.

Kobala Girls Mixed Secondary School striker Siplenda Mboga (left) in action at Futball Klub Csikszereda Academy in Romania on August 27, 2024. Photo credit: Toto Arege | Nation Media Group

From 4:30pm to 6pm, I engage in training sessions before returning to class for evening lessons. Once we break from play, we utilise our own time to study and catch up with the rest of our classmates at night.

What was the feeling like when you missed a chance to play in the national team ?

After missing the opportunity to join Rising Starlets in Ethiopia, I felt devastated! My dream was shattered due to not having a passport.

However, I remained hopeful that my time to represent my national team would come. Soon enough, my dedication on the pitch paid off, leading to an exciting trip to Belgium for training after I emerged as the top scorer in the Europe Day football tournament.

I am proud to have scored three goals in four matches, earning the prestigious Golden Boot and a flight ticket to Belgium.

This recognition was a delightful surprise, and I was thrilled to be acknowledged as the top scorer. I look forward to the trip, eager to learn and effectively represent my country while embracing this unique experience.

How did you feel travelling to Romania for professional training?

Traveling to Romania was another thrilling milestone, marking my first flight and my first time leaving the country.

It was a wonderful experience, especially for someone from an underprivileged background in rural Kenya. The exposure has motivated me even more to pursue my dreams.

Do you still dream of playing for the national team?

Playing for Harambee Starlets has always been my ambition, and I am determined to make it happen in the future.

Is there any club that has shown interest in your services?

Recently, Vihiga Queens, three-time champions of the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL), expressed interest in signing me, which is encouraging and reflects my potential as a player. However, the deal has not materialised yet.

How do you spend your free time?

In my free time, I focus on training and enjoy swimming, balancing my athletic pursuits with leisure activities. My ultimate goal is to become a professional footballer, and I am diligently working towards that dream.

Which team do you support?

I am an ardent supporter of Gor Mahia, which inspires me to play simple yet effective football, emphasising teamwork and unity.

Are you nervous that you are going to sit for your exams?

As I prepare for my form four exams, I feel ready rather than nervous. I have been revising online, and my supportive teacher often sends us notes to review after training, especially during our time in Romania. My favourite subject is Kiswahili, which I enjoy studying because it connects me to my culture and heritage.

Who is your football idol?