Side hustles: This is how college students are surviving inflation

Kenyans have been grappling with the high cost of living, especially in the last one year where the consumer prices of literally every product in the market has gone through the roof.

With the prevailing high taxes, rising crude oil prices and the weakening shilling against the dollar, the net effect is an unbearable cost of living, especially for Kenyans who live below a dollar a day.

The struggle has not been any different for university students who mostly depend on funds from the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) and their overstretched parents to survive.

However, in such hardships does the human survival instinct kick in, which is exactly how a number of students found a silver lining in the tough economic times.

This week, we spoke to some of the comrades who were pushed by necessity to start small businesses to survive on campus.

Linet Masaku,21, criminology student, Maseno University

The tough economic times have taught me an important lesson on having a fallback plan in form of savings. I have also learnt to live within my budget and only spend where needed.

But this can only be done if one discovers their passion and sets aside time to explore them, we can always make money practicing our talents.

Well, not once did I ever think I’d put into practice the the crocheting and braiding skills I learnt during my home science lessons in high school, until I joined campus and realised how much crochet designs were on demand.

I needed extra cash to supplement the monthly upkeep I received from my parents, which only catered for foodstuff and printing of class notes with very little left to save or support my social life.

My hand skills were however promising. I realised I could make a number of supplies to close friends and classmates who acted as referrals.

I used part of my upkeep money to buy a yarn and crocheting needle ready for the task ahead. In a week, I can make a up to Sh3,000, depending on the number of orders I get.

Through my interactions with clients, I am always updated on the latest crocheting trends, ensuring my sales remain constant. Although criminology and crocheting are worlds apart, I enjoy doing them hand in hand.

It’s interesting to learn a new skill in both fields every day. Crotcheting has enhanced my brainpower through creativity and research, which reflects on my course.

I have also learnt how to balance crocheting and classwork, for instance, l had a major order to knit tops for a bridal team while preparing for my exams at the same time.

Delivering quality crotchets on time for the bridal party is my biggest achievement yet. I was quite amazed with my job.

I managed to knit 10 tops within a week for the clients, who were quite impressed, while I sat all my exams successfully and well prepared.

To reach more clients, I market my products on Instagram and TikTok. The proceeds from the part time job is part of what has been sustaining me in school without having to ambush my parents. My Helb loan acts as a major booster whenever business is not doing well.

Many students may fail to realise their strengths due to fear of expenses that can be incurred, but my advice would be to start from anywhere and everything will eventually fall in place.

Being in school does not also guarantee one a job in their area of study, the world is fast changing and the earlier one discovers their passion the better for them.

Gloria Valerie,21, mass communication student, Technical University of Mombasa.

In 2020, I was in dire need of independence, which I could only obtain by starting to act responsible and setting up my own business.

I also wanted an extra source of income for personal needs. Armed with my hair braiding and crocheting skills, I set out to look for clients. At first, it was tough starting a business in the middle of a pandemic, but then I was not the type to give up.

My parents had all along been sending Sh8,000 on a monthly basis for my upkeep. Half of the amount would go into shopping while the remaining act as pocket money.

I had enough to cater for my personal needs and even spare some to hang out with friends. This year, however, the amount was reduced to Sh5,000.

Had I been only depending on my parents, the amount would have never been enough, but thanks to my hairdo business, everything is running normally despite the economic crisis.

Most of the proceeds ended up in a savings account that is now cushioning me from the high cost of living.

Currently, a single purchase of cooking oil, maize flour and sugar sets you back more than Sh,2000 before considering other household items.

As a female student, I am sure the daily expenses would greatly dent my upkeep money, but with my savings and continued hustle, I am in a position to get all that I need.

I have also learnt to cut down on my expenses and limit the number of times I hang out with friends.

On average, I have been making Sh7,000 from my business, most of which is saved for a rainy day as I avoid straining my parents in case of an emergency.

My achievement has barred me from applying for a Helb loan, but I wish that those receiving the fund could use part of it to start a business and not to support a lavish lifestyle.

My major appeal to the government is to cushion students from the high cost of living that has subjected many to a life of poverty with some going hungry for days because they have no means of survival.

Julius Chalion,21, bachelor of chemistry, Moi University

I began an online writing hustle last year after losing my mother - my sole provider - after a long illness.

Faced with the choice to either drop out or proceed with school, I settled for the latter, which meant that I had to act quickly and find money to ensure my learning was not interrupted.

So I started a part time online job which has sustained me well since the beginning of the economic crisis.

At the time, I was lucky enough to have met a close friend who introduced me to online writing. He taught me the art of it and even introduced me to clients.

My major responsibility was to buy a laptop, which I did after receiving my Helb funds for my second semester, second year.

I also had to learn the art of balancing my classwork and assignments for the online business. I must admit that everything has been running smoothly ever since.

In February this year, I climaxed on my writing business, doubling the earnings and savings. In a month, I can comfortably fetch between Sh6,000 to Sh12,000, depending on my class schedules and the number of online assignments available.

With this, I am able to settle my rent since I live off-campus, shop and even send some money home. I also ensure that I channel Sh3,000 to my savings account monthly.

I pay my tuition fees comfortably, something I could not do a few years ago as I entirely depended on funds from my family, which was never enough.

Most of it would end up spent on a few shopping with very little to save. Had I not ventured into the online writing business, I would be among those feeling the pinch of the bad economic times. I am glad that has not been the case.

There have also been delays in opening of the online Helb application portal, and if I were dependent on the loan, then I would have been cash-starved.

My savings often come in handy, especially during the low spells of the online job. At times, a month would pass by without an assignment.

Last month, I made a bold move to start an agricultural investment back home using the savings. With this, I am motivated to work even harder in order to save more funds to maintain the farm, which is now my major investment.

But, how I wish other students could also realise their potential and make use of their extra time to generate income.

Quite a number can barely sustain themselves currently due to the high cost of living. We can have side hustles and only turn to our parents when need be.

It’s also time the government put into consideration the plight of the youth by making creating job opportunities within campus to sustain them. I believe that each of us has the power to make themselves productive whenever a chance presents itself.

Collins Odhiambo,21, interior design student, East African Institute of Certified Studies

Who knew that a day would come when the smallest measure of cooking oil and flour would cost hundreds? I mean, just the other day, we could purchase a long list of household goods with Sh1,000 and still get back some change.

The cost of commodities keeps increasing on a daily basis. Had it not been for my savings, I would be sailing with everyone else in the same boat of lack.

One of the greatest lessons I have learnt during this tough period is the importance of saving.

Before I ventured into business, I would receive Sh2,000 from my parents, which was never enough. I would use it to buy a few supplies with nonperishable foodstuff being a priority as it would sustain me for longer periods.

The past few months, the amount was reduced to Sh1,000 which expectedly pushed me into a crunch, considering that I don’t receive Helb loan. This is where my side hustle and savings came in handy.

I have always enjoyed drawing and painting, and when I realised I had some free time in school, I decided to venture into it fully to supplement my income.

I wanted to relieve my parents from the burden of sending me funds when I could also lend a helping hand to allow them to focus on other family members.

Drawing was also a chance to beat boredom while avoiding unbeneficial social activities.

My job also requires a constant supply of raw materials, which would not be possible if I chose to rely on funds from home.

During my free time, I always toss myself into my room, which has now been converted into a workshop, and produce drawings to be sold to the student fraternity and beyond.

I get my customers through referrals from happy clients. From my hustle, I make enough money to pay my bills and save 10 per cent from every sale I make.

With the rising cost of living, I can proudly say investing in my talent has been my greatest booster. I cannot remember the last time I called home for money.

For sustainability, I have set goals on the number of deliverables and timelines. On days when I go without orders, I draw part of my savings while I look for the next client. I also avoid unnecessary expenses .

I am now planning to use my savings to expand the business once I leave school in a few months’ time. My only challenge is the stiff deadlines from my clients, which often forces me to transnight in order not to miss classes. I am grateful for the market though.

I appeal to the government to give us, youths and students, a platform to showcase our talents in order to get opportunities to earn a living.