Showbiz: T5 with Tamara Nerima

1. Why did you name your blog “The Cherry Tomato?”

Because that’s my favourite vegetable! Would you believe it? I loved eating raw tomatoes as a child and when I discovered cherry tomatoes, I became obsessed with them because they are so yummy and easy to eat.

2. What made you venture into food blogging yet you had a full-time job?

Well, I have always loved cooking but I used to do it only for my friends and family. In 2015, I was declared redundant at my job and I was stuck.

I wasn’t sure about what to do with myself. It all happened very quickly. I turned to cooking because it has always been cathartic to me. A very good friend sensed my dilemma and challenged me to start a blog and share my cooking skills. What started off as catharsis grew into a business.

Through word of mouth, I started getting gigs as I familiarised myself with food blogging. A few months after starting the blog, I got a new job but I wasn’t willing to shelve blogging and cooking, so I found a way to balance the two.

3. Is the food blogging landscape open to growth through new ideas and perspectives?

I think there is enough space for many more food bloggers because there are different aspects to food blogging. There are those who focus on food and restaurant reviews, others are all about food photography, some are interested in food and travel while some, like me, focus on creating recipes.

The key thing is to define your niche. Right now we are in the discovery phase. Globalisation and technology have opened so many frontiers, and we are all still learning. I do think that we should do a lot more, especially in terms of rediscovering and reinventing our local foods.

We have so many ingredients and knowledge about indigenous food so we should find ways of playing around with traditional foods and ingredients using different cooking techniques and applications.

4. You also love wine. How do you usually settle on which type goes with what meal?

I am whimsical when it comes to wine. I do have my favourites but because I have some background knowledge about grapes and varietals, I love trying out new types of wine.

I read a lot on the tasting notes and the vineyard from where the wine was produced before deciding which type to consume. Sometimes I prepare a particular dish with a specific type of wine in mind, and other times I just pick any bottle at the end of a long day to help me relax.

5. If you were to make a quick meal for a guest right now, with something you have in the fridge, what would it be?

A creamy green pesto and pasta with salmon. At least I have that in my fridge.

6. What are you most proud of?

Juggling motherhood and a corporate career. I feel fortunate to be able to do both because women sometimes have to sacrifice their careers when they become mothers.

akello.arunga@gmail.com





