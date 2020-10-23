SHOWBIZ: T5 interview with Gakii Biriri

1. Why do you call yourself a financial therapist?

The phrase “financial therapist” actually came from one of my clients. After we started looking into her financial challenges, which were mostly psychological based on her lack of exposure and awareness, she said that the process felt like therapy. She was able to resolve her problematic behaviours and manage her beliefs, feelings, relationship issues, and responses to money.

2. What made you start giving financial advice?

Based on my past experiences, I have become extremely passionate about personal finance, and I desire to help as many people as possible, particularly women, through their own journeys. I hope those who go through my hands won’t make the same mistakes I made.

Financial literacy, particularly in the African context, is not guaranteed. We learn very little about money in school, and it is almost taboo to talk about it at home or in social circles. There is so much misinformation.

I strive to help people live their best lives and to choose the lives they want to lead. Financial literacy makes you aware of your choices and the existing opportunities. Also, you don’t have to be making lots of money to start working towards financial freedom, you just have to make the right financial decisions.





3. Why do you think many young people, don’t prioritise saving?

I think it is a mix of lack of exposure, awareness, and interest. Our education system hasn’t really done a good job of teaching us about finances - be it taxes, investment or retirement. We are expected to figure it out. Additionally, not many of us are willing to go the extra mile to understand the principles of finance. That is an issue of personal interest. I hope to make this subject more exciting and attractive so that we can begin changing our mind sets. Note that these issues are not specific to young people. I have clients aged 45 who are grappling with the same challenges.





4. You regularly host webinars on Instagram. Who are some of the guests who have inspired you the most?

Each guest brings such a unique perspective on money so it is hard to choose one. I try to bring people from diverse backgrounds and industries in a bid to broaden my audience’s perspectives. That said, the Risk Edition really resonated with my audience. I think the pandemic has shown people just how exposed they are to financial crisis. I am currently running a series of Risk Masterclasses that are open to the public.





5. Your top tip for financial survival during this pandemic?

Budgeting is key. Write down all your expenses and then list your needs against your wants. Needs and wants will vary from person to person. For some, high-speed internet is critical for their work while for some it’s not. One size does not fit all but the principle remains the same. During a financial crisis, you should only spend money on needs. As a long term solution, I recommend building an emergency fund for the next crisis or pandemic that comes.

