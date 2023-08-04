Should we babysit unmotivated staff?

I recently attended a managers’ training where we were urged to “baby sit” unmotivated employees and seek to understand them as part of leadership. But in this day and age, where everyone, including managers, have so many responsibilities, uninspired workers should be asked to shape up or ship out. Is that bad leadership?





‘Babysitting’ is not used in the workplace as it is unprofessional. It helps to understand the reason why the employees are demotivated, is it due to work or personal issues? Dealing with the reason provides a more sustainable solution. This will improve productivity and also enhance a positive work environment.

Managers have a responsibility to ensure that the team members have clear deliverables that are discussed and agreed upon with each individual. If the employee is not productive then you can have a performance discussion to understand what went wrong and why they did not seek guidance.

The shape-up or ship-out lingua communicates that performance is non-negotiable and therefore can improve performance because employees fear the consequences of not performing. The non-performers will either resign or be weeded out. The morale of staff is boosted when performance improves and therefore the work environment improves.

On the other hand, this phrase can elicit fear and anxiety and therefore lead to a decline in productivity since most employees will be focusing on looking for a new role to leave the toxic environment. The brand of the organisation is also put into disrepute and therefore might make it difficult to attract potential talent.

You should not be quick to write off an employee. Ensure that they have a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP). Provide development opportunities to upskill the employees. There should be rewards and recognition for employees who improve.