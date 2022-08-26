She twice resigned to salvage fashion business

Wanjiru Njoki, 32, was a contact center representative in a bank for five years before ditching the corporate world for self-employment. She followed her passion for fashion and set up a brand- Divinely Inspired Trends - in Nairobi. However, the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic rocked the start of the business. Two and a half years on, she has managed to stabilise it.

Why the fashion business? And do you specialise in particular designs?

I ventured into this industry because I have an eye for fashion. I love dressing up, but over and above it, I am passionate about the field as a whole. When I was in the corporate world, so many people would ask me to dress them or create designs for them, and this fueled my passion even more.

So I ventured into image consultancy since I couldn't fully go into business at that time. In my designs, I specialise in all the things that women like; clothes, shoes and hand bags. I also produce gents wear.

You mentioned image consultancy…

Yes. Clients who were not confident enough with their art of dressing would come to me for advice and I would show them what to wear for different occasions. I would also design ingenious outfits for clients from scratch if they wanted unique pieces.

Besides, I helped clients to match ready-made outfits; choosing matching colours, designs and other aspects. Venturing into fashion has greatly complimented the image consultancy aspect as well.

Who are your target customers?

My clients cut across all ages and gender, but I majorly appeal to the youth.

Leaving employment suddenly to start a business from scratch can be daunting. How did you adjust?

Indeed, it was not easy. The first few months were depressing and the business environment was not that good, but I was driven by passion and determination to succeed. I was mentally prepared too. I left my job without a plan “B”.

Just when I had started the establishment, Covid-19 struck. The travel restrictions and lockdowns greatly slowed down the economy. Most businesses were closed, thereby affecting sales. We were also stuck with the old stock, so it was tough.

Have you made business decisions that you came to regret?

Yes, but I don’t regret. I’d call them learning experiences because it is a journey. You learn, unlearn and relearn. One of the things I failed to keenly observe when starting out was the target market.

I’d also say I lacked mentorship. The one thing I regret is going back to formal employment and neglecting the business before it could pick up. That was a mistake.

So, you went back to formal employment, then quit again?

Yes. At that point, my business had not stabilised and I needed an extra source of income. I also figured that with the effects of the pandemic, it would be best to have job security. I joined a tech company and later quit after I decided to fully concentrate on my business.

Have you dealt with difficult customers, how do you handle them?

So many, I even lost count. However, I practice the virtues of honesty, respect, professionalism and open dialogue. That way, I get go understand my client’s needs and wants and they also understand me. This way, we have built a good rapport with many over time and they had done marketing through referencing or word of mouth.

What important lessons has business taught you that employment did not?

The first and major one is how to live without a salary. In employment, you’re accustomed to waiting for that paycheck, including budgeting your finances to the last cent. In business, it is different as income varies that sometimes you’ve to make do with little earnings on bad days. Secondly, business has given me independence. This has taught me how to be present and hands on person. Thirdly, being your own boss.

This calls for a lot of discipline, especially on how to manage time, finances and resources. Fourthly, being resilient and not having a giving up attitude. It is either make it or break it. You do not have an option but to push yourself and do it. Finally, to live by faith and the grace of God. This is because you can make sales today and fail to do so tomorrow, days or months ahead.

What is your advice for those leaving business for employment?

Well, if that's what you are cut for, go for it. We are gifted and abled differently. So if you are called to formal employment, go and thrive there. And if you are gifted in entrepreneurship, by all means jump in and start.

When not in business, what do you do?