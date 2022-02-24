Setting boundaries at work, the polite way

In most situations, it starts with a genuine question or comment about work assignments or the workplace. Then, after a while, your colleague rambles on about non work related stuff —it could be about a movie they watched, an upcoming date, or their weekend plans. Your meetings frequently run over because besides getting work done together, you have to listen to your friend’s chatter. It can be hard having a loquacious individual as a colleague. Is there a way to set boundaries without being rude?

Perfect the Art of Interruption

Video teleconferencing platforms like Zoom and Google Meet offer an easy way out. If meeting virtually, all you need is to unmute yourself, raise your hand, or type in the chatbox that you would like to offer your input. If you are meeting physically, interjecting can be hard, but not impossible. You can break in with phrases like, “excuse me” or “I’d like to say something.” If your colleague goes on into unnecessary matters, you might have to forcefully stop them by using one phrase repeatedly. For instance, you can say the person’s name (“Ann, Ann, Ann — excuse me, but I have to get back to work”).

Pre-Empt their Request

In most cases, you probably know what your colleague wants from you. Now, if you are working with a chatty one, the best thing is to anticipate their questions or requests and take action before they ask.

If you work together on a regular basis, ensure that you state your boundary at the beginning of every meeting. For instance, you can specifically tell them how much time you have available to speak. You don’t necessarily need to provide an explanation as to why you have to hop off but you need to stick to your boundary. If you said 20 minutes, don’t give them a minute extra. That way, they will learn to respect your boundary.

Drive Towards a Close

Let’s say at the beginning of the meeting you told your colleague that you had another engagement at the top of the hour. As you approach the mark, explicitly flag it and start summarising. Should they introduce another topic, you can request that you discuss it later. If you are meeting virtually, schedule the discussion for the agreed time and don’t extend it.

Not Now, I’m on a Deadline

It can be hard to multitask. On one hand, you have a task to complete and on the other, a colleague calling for your attention. Without being rude, you can emphatically tell them that you need time to focus or don’t have the brain space to contribute to whatever conversation they have started. “Can we talk about this over lunch?”