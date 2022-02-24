Setting boundaries at work, the polite way

By  Lilys Njeru

  • If you work together on a regular basis, ensure that you state your boundary at the beginning of every meeting.
  • For instance, you can specifically tell them how much time you have available to speak. You don’t necessarily need to provide an explanation as to why you have to hop off but you need to stick to your boundary.
  • If you said 20 minutes, don’t give them a minute extra. That way, they will learn to respect your boundary.

In most situations, it starts with a genuine question or comment about work assignments or the workplace. Then, after a while, your colleague rambles on about non work related stuff —it could be about a movie they watched, an upcoming date, or their weekend plans. Your meetings frequently run over because besides getting work done together, you have to listen to your friend’s chatter. It can be hard having a loquacious individual as a colleague. Is there a way to set boundaries without being rude?

