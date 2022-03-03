Self-knowledge is the best gift you can give your team

Photo credit: Pool

By  DAISY OKOTI

What you need to know:

  • Internships were a big part of my preparation. They gave me a chance to learn about the kind of work I enjoyed doing and what I didn't like.


  • I think that's what internships do – they help you figure out what you like about your career. The second thing was exposure to different roles that didn't directly relate to what I was studying.


  • This helped me form a 360-degree view of what a good work experience is.

Kui Mbugua was recently appointed General Manager at Uber Eats Kenya. Prior to this, she worked at Koko Networks, an international technology company dedicated to bringing clean and affordable energy to low and middle-income households in Nairobi. She has an undergraduate degree in law and a Master’s in International Business and Commercial Law, both from the University of Manchester. 
 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.