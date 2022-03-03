Self-knowledge is the best gift you can give your team

Kui Mbugua was recently appointed General Manager at Uber Eats Kenya. Prior to this, she worked at Koko Networks, an international technology company dedicated to bringing clean and affordable energy to low and middle-income households in Nairobi. She has an undergraduate degree in law and a Master’s in International Business and Commercial Law, both from the University of Manchester.



Why did you choose law?

Influence from my family members, some of whom are lawyers. I was motivated by how well-read they appeared to be and the in-depth knowledge they had about current issues. I also loved participating in debates when I was in school. A combination of all these factors made people, including my parents, encourage me to pursue law.

What are you looking forward to the most in your new role?

I am excited about working in the new age deliveries industry in Kenya. At Uber Eats, we use technology to change the face of delivery. With the tech boom in African cities like Nairobi, we have many innovators coming up and many tech companies being established and participating in that movement, easing access to goods and products for consumers across this country is really exciting for me.

Apart from your academic work, how else did you prepare for success in your career?

Internships were a big part of my preparation. They gave me a chance to learn about the kind of work I enjoyed doing and what I didn't like. I think that's what internships do – they help you figure out what you like about your career. The second thing was exposure to different roles that didn't directly relate to what I was studying. This helped me form a 360-degree view of what a good work experience is.

What did you struggle with most in your first job?

I struggled with challenges that required me to be innovative in problem solving as opposed to just giving academic solutions and responses. Our education system teaches us to give academic responses to every situation. Thankfully I overcame that while working as an intern.

Are there books or individuals who influence your style of leadership?

I was recently gifted a copy of Indra Nooyi's memoir, My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future, and loved it. Indra was the global CEO of Pepsi. In the book, she gives a holistic view of leadership, including how her home life and work-life intertwined, and how she successfully navigated through the different spheres of her life. She tells these stories honestly and authentically, something I really appreciate.

What lessons did you learn from your first leadership role?

Every role you get is a leadership role to a certain extent. Leadership requires you to be a good team player and knowledgeable in the role you have been assigned. I learnt to surround myself with trustworthy team members and great managers. I also developed a strong desire to fully show up during the pleasant and the not so pleasant events, and employing my problem solving skills.

What do you find to be the most challenging aspect of your current job?

Managing multiple stakeholders and building solid relationships with them. We work with courier/delivery partners, we have restaurant and retail partners and we also have the customers. Making sure we build solid relationships and deliver a strong value proposition for each of these stakeholders and the value is retained throughout the entire ecosystem is something we are striving to do every day, and that is the most challenging part.

What did you want to become when you were a child?

An archaeologist. I am a history buff and I love to mix that with adventure. I was inspired by the Indiana Jones movies. I loved the idea of going to Egypt to figure out what the past looked like. There is a lot of life ahead of me and I might still live that dream.

What is the greatest lesson you have learnt about being a female leader so far?

Being clear about what professional success and happiness means to me. This helps me focus on the right things. Self-knowledge and emotional balance is also the greatest gift you can give team members. Self-reflection is critical, receiving feedback from trusted colleagues, your partner and family is also helpful.