Secrets to fast success

In Kenya’s dynamic entrepreneurial landscape, three young visionaries are changing the game and proving that when one is committed to making real impact, age is not an obstacle.

Ian Muthomi, Ivy Wamahiga Wangechi, and Eltrude Akeyo, all in their 20s, stand as living proof that innovation, compassion, and sustainability know no age limits. These trailblazers have not only defied expectations but have ascended to the esteemed title of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in their 20s.

Although studies from firms like Spencer Stuart show that most CEOs in top companies have at least a Bachelor’s degrees, the journey to the top is never a one-size-fits-all affair.

Research by Strategy & underscores the diversity of successful CEOs, emphasising their readiness to take calculated risks and their penchant for innovation. And this is exactly what the trio has shown.

Ian Muthoni, the founder of Visiondrill, an AI platform that offers online courses and personalised studies for learner's. Photo credit: Pool

Ian Muthoni, 25, founder and CEO of Visiondrill

I am a self-taught software engineer. When I was in Form Three, I visited the library in Buruburu, Nairobi and on that day, a transformative idea was born.

I looked around and envisioned a platform where students could access all revision materials conveniently.

This initial thought led me to dive into research on creating a mobile application. The goal was to develop an app that would make it more affordable for students to access high school books.

Within a month, I had developed a fully functional prototype, which, when I showed to my mother, sparked a conversation about turning it into a business.

As I grew older, this vision evolved into Visiondrill, an upskilling platform targeting individuals aged between 18 and 35. Being an average performer in school, I understood the importance of personalised learning experiences.

This led me to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into Visiondrill to cater to individual learning styles.

The AI not only personalises the learning journey for each student but also assists instructors in creating course curricula. With a simple description, AI generates entire course structures, ensuring efficiency and relevance.

Visiondrill goes beyond traditional learning platforms by fostering collaboration through virtual rooms where students can network. I leverage on AI to update course curricula based on data from Small and Micro Enterprises (SMEs), and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA).

Our instructors, often industry professionals, contribute to course creation based on industry demands. The primary target audience for Visiondrill is young adults seeking to advance in the employment and entrepreneurial market.

For the gig economy, we use AI to identify in-demand jobs on platforms like Fiverr and Upwork so we can tailor our courses accordingly. Partnering with Ajira Digital as a training partner has allowed us to train thousands of learners and help them secure jobs both online and offline.

Collaborations with Ajira Digital and KEPSA align with my vision of transforming Kenya into a hub for the gig economy.

The challenges I’ve faced as a young CEO include lack of experience, which I mitigate by involving older team members in decision-making. The diversity in age within the team makes things easier for me.

My vision is to register Visiondrill as a community-based organisation (CBO) so I can be able to take on more significant projects and collaborations. Through this journey I have learnt that even small amounts of money, and one person’s efforts, can make a substantial impact.

Ivy Wangechi runs an initiative that helps needy children from Soweto slums in Nairobi. Photo credit: Pool



Ivy Wamahiga Wangechi, 26

In June 2023, I began a fundraising and catering initiative with a simple goal – to help those struggling with poverty around me. As I wrap up my final exams in Psychological Counseling at The Kenya Institute of Professional Counselling (KIPC), and armed with a degree in Mass Communication from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), I have found that I enjoy making a difference in the lives of others.

My journey began at Tumaini Primary School (Nairobi) in February 2023, where I started offering therapy sessions to children facing challenges. I mostly saw children who had difficult, poor backgrounds. While doing the therapy, I realised that some of the children were going without food during lunch time. This prompted me to start the initiative (which I am yet to give a name).

I love social media so I decided to put up a post on my WhatsApp status to seek help on behalf of the children. Then one day, I received a donation of Sh10,000 which allowed me to pay for lunch for five children. From that moment, my projects took shape.

I started a programme of providing lunch to financially challenged parents. I started by supporting five children, and now we provide meals for 45 children. I also buy new school uniforms especially for those unable to afford.

Additionally, I purchased beds and mattresses for some families in Soweto who were sleeping on the floor due to poverty. I also initiated a food supply project to ensure those families in Soweto slums had regular meals.

Through sponsors’ support, I have managed to move a number of families to better homes, thus transforming their lives. I aim to go beyond improving the physical living conditions. I am also interested in the overall health of these families.

I have also invested in educational resources by buying storybooks for children and creating a small ‘library’ to offer them an escape from their challenging realities. My work involves not just material support but also guidance and counseling therapy for the children at Tumaini Primary School.

My goal is to improve the lives and living conditions of poor families and keep children from violent homes disciplined, and in school.

Despite the challenges of limited funds and occasional skepticism, the success stories speak volumes. Teachers have reported improved behavior of the students in class, families are moved to better homes, and the children’s attention gradually moves from their hardships to the joy of reading.

I plan to register my community-based organisation next year and focus on larger projects such as paying for lunches, supplying food, providing beds and bedding, covering medical bills, and establishing a rescue center for those facing domestic abuse.

From this whole initiative, I have learnt that even small amounts of money can go a long way in transforming lives. Collaborations and partnerships are essential, and I encourage others to join in and contribute.

Communicating openly with sponsors through social media, newsletters, and a website ensures accountability and encourages others to get involved. My advice to those starting similar initiatives is, begin with what you have, keep faith, and take that first step. The impact might be more significant than you ever imagined.

Eltrud Okeyo.is the founder of Rieko Organisation in Kisumu. Photo credit: Pool



Eltrude Akeyo, Founder of Rieko Organisation (Kisumu)

As a young environmental scientist, the plight of countless Kenyan youth struggling to secure employment prompted me to come up with my Rieko (Wisdom) organisation. While many of my peers were chasing after the elusive white-collar jobs, I saw untapped potential in the soil beneath our feet.

Agriculture, often dismissed by the youth, became the canvas for my aspirations. My mission is to make farming not only a viable economic option, but an attractive one for the younger generation. I decided to channel my research and efforts into a cause that could address not only unemployment, but also the pressing issue of post-harvest loss.

I once witnessed the heartbreaking sight of vegetables going to waste after harvesting, a consequence of limited technology and poor preservation methods for small-scale farmers.

Rieko, the organisation I founded, is dedicated to empowering women, youth, and the elderly through innovative agricultural ventures. My focus has been on preserving indigenous vegetables like spider plants, black nightshade, and cowpeas using techniques like sun-drying and a charcoal cooler.

Scaling this business posed a significant challenge. Many were not receptive to the idea of consuming dried vegetables, a hurdle that we faced head-on. The introduction of a charcoal cooler, however, became our game-changer, prolonging the lifespan of vegetables for up to three months.

By integrating technology into agriculture, I not only mitigated environmental challenges but also reduced post-harvest losses. Engaging young mothers in farm work became a cornerstone of Rieko’s strategy. It ensured both the production and preservation of these vegetables. This not only addressed transportation hurdles but also added value to the product.

My vision extended beyond mere preservation. I aimed to revolutionise agriculture by preventing spoilage, and mitigating environmental challenges by embracing sun-dried vegetables. Taking a global-local approach, I explored value-adding methods that offer fresh produce, and even blanched options to accommodate busy clients.

Despite facing resistance in the initial stages, I insisted on using eco-friendly practices, such as sawdust as a pesticide. I also advocate for youth involvement in agriculture due to its immense potential for employment, which is a crucial element in solving food security issues, especially now that the average age of farmers is 60.

Kenya is grappling with the harsh impacts of climate change, and this is worsening food insecurity. A recent report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) indicates that 40 per cent of the food goes to waste in Kenya.

This occurs due to inadequate storage, inefficient transportation, and limited preservation methods. Erratic weather patterns impose financial strains and the result is often steep prices for essential food items like unga. Promoting awareness about preservation methods is key in mitigating these challenges.