School holiday is here...now what?

New Content Item (2)
New Content Item (2)
Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Margaret Maina

What you need to know:

  • Basic stitches can be used to make a simple scarf or blanket. Many children would be thrilled to learn how to mend tears, darn socks and turn up hems.


  • Learning these craft skills can also have a dual purpose. If the children’s grandparents can get online, they can get involved in the teaching process!

For many parents, electronic devices will be the preferred method of keeping children entertained and busy during the long holiday break. Now that they are out of school, many parents may understandably opt not to enforce the normal rules of engagement in relation to screen-time. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.