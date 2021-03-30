School holiday is here...now what?

For many parents, electronic devices will be the preferred method of keeping children entertained and busy during the long holiday break. Now that they are out of school, many parents may understandably opt not to enforce the normal rules of engagement in relation to screen-time.

Here are some suggestions to keep children and teenagers entertained.

Get crafty

No matter how old they are, children love making things and many old-fashioned craft activities are still relevant today. So if you do not have a supply of paint, crayons, paper and glue in the house, now is the time to get some.

Drawing and painting pictures is always fun, but by being more adventurous, kids will really be engaged. Try painting old shoes, filling containers with soil or planting seeds. Similarly, old T-shirts can be painted or tie-dyed, while cardboard boxes can be transformed into toy vehicles or buildings. Older kids can stay engaged by stripping and painting old pieces of furniture.

Rainbow pictures can be made by covering a sheet of paper in various crayon colours. Potato stencilling is also a great way to keep kids amused, as is making greeting cards or pictures with glitter, glue, paint and anything else you might have lying around.

Make and do

Years ago, knitting and sewing were part of the curriculum. However, most kids these days will have no experience in needlework, so you could teach them.

Basic stitches can be used to make a simple scarf or blanket. Many children would be thrilled to learn how to mend tears, darn socks and turn up hems. Learning these craft skills can also have a dual purpose. If the children’s grandparents can get online, they can get involved in the teaching process!

Basic skills

Now that we are on partial lockdown, it might be a god time to teach our teenagers some tricks of the trade. Learning how to prepare a basic meal is obvious, but what about something a bit more elaborate?

We could pass on our grandmother’s recipes, show our young adults how to make soup, how to put together a balanced meal, or knead the dough to make their own pizza. And on a more practical level, changing a plug or fuse is a necessary life skill which many youngsters need to learn. When they get tired of learning about stuff around the house, you can move on to the car as there is a wealth of knowledge to be gleaned there – changing a tyre, putting water into the engine, filling up the windscreen wiper, attaching jump leads correctly, even changing light bulbs – and even if you don’t know how to do these things yourself, you can both learn together with the aid of handy YouTube videos.

Playing games

In a world where many kids play far too many games on their computers, it is a good time to bring board games.

It might even be a good time to give the old-fashioned traditional varieties, which require actual tuition, a whirl. So, if you have a chess or scrabble set, get it out and teach your children how to play. Card games are another family winner and while the very notion may sound cheesy, sitting around the table with nothing more than a pack of cards can be a great way to pass a few hours and involve every one. Younger children can sit on your lap and “help” you choose cards.