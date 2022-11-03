Scammed under the guise of forex

The overnight success of Maina, our course mate, had the committee of filthy hearts, aka kamati ya roho chafu, in disarray. He led a flashy lifestyle and his recently acquired Yamaha R1 motorcycle drove campus girls crazy. When asked about his sudden escape from poverty, his answer was, Ni God tu! Every time he said this, I wondered why misery had made a home in my life yet I was serving the same almighty God.

I longed for the devil to be defeated so that I could be able to lead a life similar to Maina’s, so I wore my rugged jeans and went to church. I was desperate. I was playing cat and mouse with the caretaker. My gas cylinder had been empty for two months and my crush wanted wasn’t even looking at me.

The more I fasted, the more my situation persisted. It was at this desperate moment that I approached Maina.I wanted to know which language he used in prayer. We were seated in his tastefully furnished one-bedroom apartment in Mafutani Court, where most university staff lived.

Zablon singers’ hit song Mkono wa bwana played on low volume on his home theatre. Maina was furiously thumping at his sleek Samsung phone while occasionally throwing glances at me. Although I had gulped down the juice he offered me in one swig, I had been talking for an hour, and my throat was seriously parched.

When I finished talking, Maina began by asking me about studies since he rarely attended classes. We laughed at the fact that academic certificates no longer matter in life and talked about a lot of nothing before he dropped the bomb shell. His riches were not the Lord’s doing. They came from business. “Which business, Kiongos?” I interjected quickly.

He responded by saying that he did ‘online businesses’. “Can you show me how to make Sh2,000 per day from the comfort of my bed?” I posed, squirming in my seat. He fidgeted, then told me pointblank that “I normally don't disclose such info.”