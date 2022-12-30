Scaling the insurance ladder through innovation

Judy Mwathilii is an insurance and reinsurance practitioner with over nine years of experience in the industry. Currently, she serves as a Life Operations Supervisor at Kenya Orient Life Assurance, one of the leading life assurance providers in the country, selling ordinary life and retirement fund products.

“I am the firstborn in a family of six. I grew up in Meru County where I did my elementary studies. I later joined Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), where I pursued a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial science,” she says.

Like most graduates, Judy’s career kicked off when she took up an internship offer. She was attached at Liberty Life Assurance in December 2012.

“I rose from intern to a Claims and Underwriting Officer by the time I was leaving to further my studies in 2015. I had won a competitive scholarship by the African Union Commission and was among the 67 top African students selected for a full scholarship programme to pursue my Master’s degree in financial mathematics,” she nostagically notes.

When she completed the scholarship, Judy joined One Source Financial Services, a tier two audit firm, as an audit supervisor. In August 2019, she moved to Kenya Union of Savings and Credit Co-operatives (KUSCCO LTD) for a start-up Life Insurance Company.

“I was part of the committee that was tasked with developing a strategy to make the company more competitive in the local insurance industry,” says Judy who describes her leadership style as that which supports and practices participatory leadership.

“In December 2021, I transitioned to my current role at Kenya Orient Life Assurance where my duties are to oversee life operations. Product development, system automation and implementation, operations risk management and management reports also form part of my key roles,” continues Judy.

She considers being selected among the top African students by African Union for a research scholarship opportunity as the highlight of her career.

“Interacting with students from different African countries was a worthwhile opportunity. I leant to appreciate diversity,” she notes.

Judy was also among the few young African insurance employees selected by African Re to study insurance and reinsurance a programme offered by the London School of Insurance where she attained a distinction. She says that the programme equipped her with valuable insurance and reinsurance skills.

“Along the way, I have had to make some difficult decisions,” Judy says. “Quitting a job to pursue my academic vision was not an easy one to make. Consequently, having to pursue two Master’s degrees simultaneously and completing both on time was a daunting task.”

On what drives her, Judy mentions her family’s support. “I am also very focused. I believe in giving my best in every role that I am entrusted with and long to make an impact by providing solutions through innovation and creativity.

“I believe in having mentors and building professional associations with people who are successful in my field. Over time I have learnt about the effort it takes to achieve excellence, and the importance of diligence and leading by example from my church Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) Parklands where I am a member of the professionals and business forum group,” she continues.

Looking back, Judy says the one thing she would change about her career journey is that she would have learnt how to navigate corporate politics.

”I would also have created more professional networks earlier in my career by joining professional bodies and clubs so that I could get proper mentorship.

“The fear of not living my purpose and the desire to make an impact in the society keeps me awake at night. The realisation that nothing comes easy has always challenged me to work

hard and sharpen my skills,” she notes with a distant look.

Judy aims to reach the top of the corporate ladder soon, and occupy the CEO’s office. She also hopes to be an impactful leader both at work and in society. To unwind, Judy loves reading, social and professional networking, playing team sports, participating in community and social activities and playing board games.