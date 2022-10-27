Say what? My job is to help you feel and hear better

Aged 34, Wairimu Mwangi is a clinical audiologist with more than 10 years of experience. She currently works as a senior audiologist at Starkey Hearing Technologies Africa, a hearing aids manufacturer.

“Growing up, I always wished to be a doctor. By age seven, I used to refer to myself as doctor Wairimu Mwangi,” she says.

Wairimu’s role is to train hearing professionals and patients. For patients, the training is on how to adapt quickly to the use of wireless connectivity so that they may feel comfortable and empowered while wearing hearing aids. She also trains professionals on best practices when it comes to communicating with and treating patients with hearing difficulties.

“I also help hearing professionals sharpen their audiological skills. I offer them content to help them better understand and treat illnesses related to the auditory system,” she says.

“Audiology is a branch of science that studies the disorders of the auditory system, which includes hearing and balancing disorders. An audiologist is a health professional who identifies, diagnoses and manages hearing loss and provides rehabilitation by installing hearing aids,” she adds.

Statistics by the World Health Organisation indicate that over five per cent of the world’s population, which translates to 430 million people, require rehabilitation to address their ‘disabling’ hearing loss. Of these, 34 million are children.

“For someone to qualify to be an audiologist, they need to have a background in health sciences, and then enroll for a post graduate course,'' she adds.

Alternatively, one can join an undergraduate programme in the countries that offer the course, which include the UK and South Africa.

Wairimu’s typical day starts at 7am when she arrives at the office. She begins by conducting customer training, and when she doesn’t have any trainings , she spends her days at the clinic seeing patients.

“I also get to travel a lot across different countries in Africa to visit clients and provide support and training,” she says.

Her duties have evolved from the ordinary eight to five clinical work. She now does more of field work, and providing awareness and education to different institutions, professionals as well as her team at work. Her greatest satisfaction comes from seeing her patients regain their hearing abilities.

“The process of assisting patients and helping them regain that gift of hearing stands as the highlight of my career. It makes me feel as though I have found my purpose. The joy, the emotions, the determination to live better lives is so encouraging,” says Wairimu.

She points that mentors have played a key role in her career.

“While working as a nurse at Lang’ata and Meridian Hospitals, I developed an interest in patients with Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) conditions since I suffered the same in childhood. Although I didn’t lose my hearing, I have chronic sinusitis and tonsillitis for which I had to undergo a surgery in 2011.” She says the illness affected her growing up and was forced to skip school many times.

“I had doctors who guided me throughout my career. I believe mentors are placed in our lives by God so they can steer us to our destiny,” she adds.

Wairimu notes that audiology can be a challenging profession due to lack of resources, especially when it comes to availability of hearing aids, and lack of awareness on hearing loss. Her dream is to reach more people with hearing loss.

“I always advocate for early detection and management of hearing loss, and I offer the best rehabilitation programme.”