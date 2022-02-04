Sandkissed: Beach volleyball’s diving, determined Olympian

Photo credit: Pool
New Content Item (1)

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  •  Gaudencia Makokha, 28, fulfilled her lifelong dream of being an Olympian by being part of the national beach volleyball team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.


  •  ‘Superstar’ is the moniker given to her by her team mates. She is the last born in a family of five girls and one boy.
  •  
  •  Gaudencia has vast experience in both beach and indoor volleyball, and has represented Kenya in several international competitions over the last 13 years.


  •  She is currently undertaking a welding and fabrication course at the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA).


  •  She stands six feet tall and was born of a Kenyan mother and Rwandese father.


  •  She draws inspiration from renowned Kenyan international Margaret Indakala who was once her coach. She admires Margaret’s resilience, hard work and ambition.


  •  Gaudencia once featured for Poland’s second tier side WTS KDBS Bank Wloclawek.

1. How did you get into volleyball?
When I was in primary school, I played football like most children because it was the most popular sport and we all knew the basics of play. But when I joined high school, I got exposed to other sports and I was immediately drawn to track and field events and basketball due to my height. As I was playing basketball, one of the coaches noticed me and asked me to try volleyball. I began to learn a little bit of the game and also read about the national team and volleyball stars like the late Violet Barasa and Dorcas Ndasaba. The duo really inspired me to take up the sport professionally. I did and I have enjoyed playing ever since.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.