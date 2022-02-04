Sandkissed: Beach volleyball’s diving, determined Olympian
What you need to know:
- Gaudencia Makokha, 28, fulfilled her lifelong dream of being an Olympian by being part of the national beach volleyball team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
- ‘Superstar’ is the moniker given to her by her team mates. She is the last born in a family of five girls and one boy.
-
- Gaudencia has vast experience in both beach and indoor volleyball, and has represented Kenya in several international competitions over the last 13 years.
- She is currently undertaking a welding and fabrication course at the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA).
- She stands six feet tall and was born of a Kenyan mother and Rwandese father.
- She draws inspiration from renowned Kenyan international Margaret Indakala who was once her coach. She admires Margaret’s resilience, hard work and ambition.
- Gaudencia once featured for Poland’s second tier side WTS KDBS Bank Wloclawek.
1. How did you get into volleyball?
When I was in primary school, I played football like most children because it was the most popular sport and we all knew the basics of play. But when I joined high school, I got exposed to other sports and I was immediately drawn to track and field events and basketball due to my height. As I was playing basketball, one of the coaches noticed me and asked me to try volleyball. I began to learn a little bit of the game and also read about the national team and volleyball stars like the late Violet Barasa and Dorcas Ndasaba. The duo really inspired me to take up the sport professionally. I did and I have enjoyed playing ever since.
2. Which do you love more, beach or indoor volleyball?
It is hard to choose because I have managed to balance both for over a decade, and I have achieved remarkable success in both of them. But, I prefer beach volleyball simply because it pushes me to deliver a lot more while on court especially because there are no substitutions. This makes me work extra hard. Plus, playing in ankle high sand and under the scorching sun makes it a unique and interesting sport that only a few can handle. And, it is always an excuse for me to be at the beach more times than anyone else. It also helps me keep fit.
3. How did your nicknames “Superstar” and “Master” come about?
Before I got my nicknames I really used to admire sportsmen and women who had nicknames because fans and even coaches seemed to remember them more than their actual names. I always wondered what mine would be and if it would stick. I acquired the nickname ’Superstar’ when I was in Mexico during the U23 World Championship in 2009. We played against some of the top ranked teams worldwide and getting to that level was special not only for us but our coaches too, so they came up with special names for all team members to keep us motivated. Mine was Superstar and it has stuck till today. I got Master from my teammates at my former club, Kenya Pipeline. It came about naturally due to my prowess while playing backcourt and net defense in indoor volleyball. Every time I pick or block a ball, my team mates get surprised because I do it with so much accuracy and passion, hence the nickname ‘Master’.
4. What was your experience playing in Poland and how can you compare it to Kenya?
When I was scouted to play for Wloclawek in November 2017, I was really excited to broaden my wings and have a taste of what it’s like to play internationally. I took the chance without hesitation, because Poland is also a renowned country when it comes to volleyball. The national team has been to the Olympics several times and they dominate European competitions. I had a great experience both on and off the court. It was my first season as a professional player in Europe but I enjoyed everything, more so the thrill of helping my team reach the play-offs. But, naturally, I really missed home, especially my mum because we are very close.
There is a big difference between Kenya and Poland especially when it comes to training sessions, pre-season training and game strategies. We still have a long way to go. I learnt that when you choose to play professional volleyball, you must have thick skin because you have to deliver on expectations since they heavily invest in you. Then, there is racism that you encounter every day. Also, their food and language was unfamiliar and it took me quite a while to adjust.
5. In 2021, you achieved your dream of being an Olympian. What should we expect from you in the coming years?
My focus now is on the 2022 Commonwealth Games to be held in August. We had a great run in 2021 that ended with us going to Tokyo, and I hope that the team will maintain that momentum this year because that will be our foundation and build up to the 2023 World Championship. I think I will hang my up boots in 2024 if we make it to the Olympics. After that, I am planning to start a beach volley training camp to educate players who might be interested in coaching.