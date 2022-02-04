Sandkissed: Beach volleyball’s diving, determined Olympian

1. How did you get into volleyball?

When I was in primary school, I played football like most children because it was the most popular sport and we all knew the basics of play. But when I joined high school, I got exposed to other sports and I was immediately drawn to track and field events and basketball due to my height. As I was playing basketball, one of the coaches noticed me and asked me to try volleyball. I began to learn a little bit of the game and also read about the national team and volleyball stars like the late Violet Barasa and Dorcas Ndasaba. The duo really inspired me to take up the sport professionally. I did and I have enjoyed playing ever since.

Photo credit: Pool

2. Which do you love more, beach or indoor volleyball?

It is hard to choose because I have managed to balance both for over a decade, and I have achieved remarkable success in both of them. But, I prefer beach volleyball simply because it pushes me to deliver a lot more while on court especially because there are no substitutions. This makes me work extra hard. Plus, playing in ankle high sand and under the scorching sun makes it a unique and interesting sport that only a few can handle. And, it is always an excuse for me to be at the beach more times than anyone else. It also helps me keep fit.

3. How did your nicknames “Superstar” and “Master” come about?

Before I got my nicknames I really used to admire sportsmen and women who had nicknames because fans and even coaches seemed to remember them more than their actual names. I always wondered what mine would be and if it would stick. I acquired the nickname ’Superstar’ when I was in Mexico during the U23 World Championship in 2009. We played against some of the top ranked teams worldwide and getting to that level was special not only for us but our coaches too, so they came up with special names for all team members to keep us motivated. Mine was Superstar and it has stuck till today. I got Master from my teammates at my former club, Kenya Pipeline. It came about naturally due to my prowess while playing backcourt and net defense in indoor volleyball. Every time I pick or block a ball, my team mates get surprised because I do it with so much accuracy and passion, hence the nickname ‘Master’.

4. What was your experience playing in Poland and how can you compare it to Kenya?

When I was scouted to play for Wloclawek in November 2017, I was really excited to broaden my wings and have a taste of what it’s like to play internationally. I took the chance without hesitation, because Poland is also a renowned country when it comes to volleyball. The national team has been to the Olympics several times and they dominate European competitions. I had a great experience both on and off the court. It was my first season as a professional player in Europe but I enjoyed everything, more so the thrill of helping my team reach the play-offs. But, naturally, I really missed home, especially my mum because we are very close.

There is a big difference between Kenya and Poland especially when it comes to training sessions, pre-season training and game strategies. We still have a long way to go. I learnt that when you choose to play professional volleyball, you must have thick skin because you have to deliver on expectations since they heavily invest in you. Then, there is racism that you encounter every day. Also, their food and language was unfamiliar and it took me quite a while to adjust.