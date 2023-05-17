Saiton Righa: Parenting also requires a close knit community for it to be done well

Saiton Righa is a Christian podcaster, entrepreneur, wife and mother living and working in Nairobi. Drawing from her own past trauma and healing journey, she uses her voice to encourage others to find similar healing. She hosts the Healing Growth Podcast.

1. Is it important for you to identify as Christian, or rather, is your podcast and media journey anchored on your faith?

Absolutely, because my life is literally a miracle. That I have been through so much yet I am here, is nothing but God’s doing. When I started the healing journey, I believed the emotional and spiritual aspects of life were different, but with time I understood we are whole beings. Through the shame and guilt, I found strength from the Bible.

My mother is a single mum and she went abroad when I was nine. I only saw her a day before my wedding, when I was 29. I have only met my father three times as an adult. So Psalms 27:10, which says, when my father and mother forsake me, then the Lord will take care of me, has really carried me through life.

Isaiah 49:15 talks of a mother forgetting her child, and God promising to never forget them. Seeing that subject tackled in the Bible gave me so much courage to speak out about my experience, my healing and all that I had been learning along the way. Mother wounds in our society is a taboo subject but if one of the oldest books in the world talks about it, then I think more people can find healing if I openly tell my story. Also, the church was one of the first places I looked for help, but many didn’t know how to handle me and my experiences. Mental health is not fully understood in that space, but I’m glad there are some churches making great strides in creating awareness on mental health.

2.What made you start the podcast, and why a podcast, specifically?

I’ve always loved radio and when I finished high school, I really wanted to be a radio host. Thankfully, I got opportunities to work with Caroline Mutoko and do content research for her Big Breakfast show. Working on radio didn’t align with my main career at the time (digital marketing) and since I was in university at that time, I put that dream on the backburner.

In January last year, I felt it was time to go back but I was afraid and held back. I mentioned it to my husband who kept encouraging me and pushing me to do it. My husband, Rigga, is a rapper, musician and producer and we have a studio at home. This podcast is our project. He handles the production, filming and music end and I do the writing, researching, and podcasting.



3. You've talked before about knowing that something was wrong during your postpartum journey. Can you talk a little bit more about this?

When my new born son was put in my arms, I felt such compelling love and couldn’t imagine ever being apart from him. My thought process at the time was, if I feel like this about him, what does it say about me as a child whose mother left so early in my life? There’s something called interoception, which is basically your internal sensing mechanism, which makes you aware that you are, for example, hungry or tired. At the time, I felt a constant heaviness and was just not myself. I kept going to doctors and therapists before I got the right help. Many women experience postpartum depression in different forms. I have spoken to women of all ages, and their default response is often to persevere, which is a dangerous approach because at some point, your body will force you to sit up and listen.

4. Many people are not as intentional about choosing to have children, as they are about choosing not to. Why do you think intentionality is important in parenting?

That is a complex question. I think love is intentional, and that planning for and thinking about someone else allows you to prepare for them in the best way. However, life is life and it can hit you in unexpected ways. Being able to grieve, heal and recover is necessary, and I think that’s where the intentionality comes in. People need to recognise when they need help. I think parenting also requires a close knit community for it to be done well, but modernity has weakened family bonds and many of us haven’t been intentional in building those types of communities.

5. We often hear that the people who need the most therapy are the ones who never get it. How has your relationship with therapy, or rather, mental health and wellness, been? What are some of the books you've read or people you follow who also really help in healing from trauma and inner work?

Hahahaha! That tracks. I think some people just take time to get there. I have always been an advocate for therapy even though it took me a while to find a therapist who understood what I was going through and who helped me unravel the years of grief and pain. I feel like the healing made me a new person in the sense that I no longer carry many of the weights.