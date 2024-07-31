Safara’s run through Lamu, and a Black August surprise

Last week you left me, Mike Safara, stuck with a Sh36,000 bill in a hotel in Lamu. This after a mzungu called Fossel became jealous because Karen Li, 29, the daughter of mall multi-millionaire Zhang Li, became infatuated with me after the week three of us spent “live selling” Gang Dong mall products online.

And with only Sh27,000 to my (Mpesa) name, the only way out of this fix was to flee the ‘Paradiso’ House, which I did this past Monday at dawn.

Lamu is the island of a thousand muezzins, all crying out the call to prayer in various melodious tones starting about 5.15am.

Once this chorus was in full flow, I simply threw my suitcase over the wall of the hotel from my first floor balcony then leaped down after it.

You can imagine the shock of the donkey tied in the dark below whose back I landed perfectly on!

The donkey let out an unearthly bray then bolted forward, with me still sitting on its back, even more surprised than the ass.

The rope that tethered it brought its run to a short sharp stop – and the next moment, I was sailing off its back and into the air before my box head crashed into the wall.

I actually saw stars!!!

After a moment, I quickly got up on shaky knees, retrieved my suitcase, and threw a quick guilty look around to see if anyone was watching me fleeing the scene of crime (unpaid hotel tabs).

That was when I saw a figure on the balcony, and felt eyes boring into me. Was it one of those jinns?

I froze in shock, and as my eyes adjusted, I made out the silhouette to be none other than Karen Li.

With her long jet-black hair, those long cat-like eyes, a perk nose and a rose bud of a mouth, it hit me that I too had fallen some for the Chinese chick, never mind that at 41, I am 12 years older than she is.

She had placed her hand over her mouth and was giggling, stifling the urge to laugh crazily at the comic scene she had just seen.

I placed my own fingers to my mouth then blew her a kiss in the pre-dawn light, before dragging my suitcase down a narrow alley-way, without once looking back.

I had a strong feeling that I would never see Karen Li again, and I felt melancholic.

At the pier of Lamu, for Sh700, I got a speedboat to take me to Manda Airport, arriving there even before the actual airport had opened, which meant I had to sit outside for several hours like the fugitive from bills that I was – what a far cry from just a year before, when I had a company credit card for ‘expenses.’

Being unemployed and on all sorts of gigs in Zakayo’s Kenya can make a hustler adopt many tricks!

Breakfast at Paradiso House lasted till 10am. It would be at least till noon before they knocked on my door to ask me to check out, and shock on them, me and my suitcase wouldn’t be there – and Karen Li wouldn’t say a thing.

These were my thoughts at noon as I got into the Safari-Link plane, 6K for the short 20-minute hop from Lamu to Malindi, from where I intended to book a bus back to Nairobi.

But only after an afternoon and evening of recuperation at the Malindi Breeze hotel, which I saw online cost only 2K a night.

Karen Li did send me a text just after I had landed: ‘I sorted out your bill at the hotel. No worry about it.’

I wasn’t worried, just deeply embarrassed – and sure that whatever romantic feelings she had had for me, those were now gone. She must think of me a small-time crook who escapes the bills by jumping over walls in the dead of dawn and landing on donkeys, who then toss him headfirst into walls.

The thought of how I had gone from a cool smooth virtual business influencer to a clown with a mild concussion on a plane left my pride in tatters. From grace to grass, within the space of a day.

That evening, sitting in my ‘suite’ at the Breeze Point, a space that was super spacious for that incredible 2K price, I got a call from a chap called Musa Mugo Muga that made me feel a little better.

“I got your number from the online live shopping sessions you did last week,” MMM said by way of intro.

“Your names are interesting,” I said.

“My Luo dad (Muga) married a Kiuk woman who named me after her father (Mugo) and I briefly converted to Islam in high school in Coast, so my ID had the Musa. But please call me Triple M, Mike.”

“Okie dokie, Triple M,” I said. “What would you like me to do for you, my friend?”

“I want you to spend this week in four high-end hotels here in Kilifi for which I am a tour agent,” he said. “And make four promotional sale videos for my clients. They should all aim for the local market in August, which you seem to understand quite well from what I saw of the Gang Dong Mall promotions last week.”

“Cool, Triple M,” I said, my heart jumping. “My rate card is 15K a video.”

“I only have 20K to give you for all four videos, plus full board at all the hotels. Take it or leave it!”

I left it.

After an hour, Triple M called back with an ‘improved’ offer – 6K per promo video, for a total of 24K.

“No can do, Mr Musa,” I said.

“7K per video,” he said – and because I could tell it was a final coffin offer, I said “30K total.”

“Okay,” he said. “You will come to Safrin hotel tomorrow, Billion Air on Wednesday, Garodaz on Thursday and Lily’s Palms on Friday.”

I hung up, and saw there was a WhatsApp message on my phone from Doug, the caretaker.

“Mwenye nyumba amesema hakuna haja kuwa na tenant anachelewa na rent kila saa. We are painting the house tomorrow, sir, and moving your things to the store. Please come for the remainder of your deposit on Wednesday, end month…”