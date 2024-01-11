Safara gets into AirBnB business

The period between Boxing Day and the New Year turned out to be a fantastic one for me.

I managed to sell the entire stock of toys and other children’s merchandise in that one week, so that Tuesday January 2, found me depositing a cool 250K in my bank account.

“Quarter a million bob,” I smiled as I held up the banking slip. “My account, after starving for so long, must be bursting at the belly inside that bank.”

But now that I actually had money, I was immediately confronted by the hustler’s dilemma – how do I make more of it?

The toy business is out, now that it is January.

I briefly toyed with the idea of getting into the text book business when I passed Savannis and saw the queue of parents spilling out into the pavement.

But this stationery idea remained stationary – I had no idea where one gets books cheap, which books, or where to set up and sell them.

It was only when I was mpesaing my 20K rent the following day that the idea hit me.

Why not start an AirBnB in this Nairobi?

By that Thursday, I had signed a lease for an apartment in South B for 35K rent and 35K deposit. At the start of the year, by the way, there are plenty of vacant houses and flats in this city. I suppose it has something to do with the New Year – fresh start in a new place, all of that babble – so I snapped up the place fast.

Come Friday, thanks to online purchasing, I had set it up with a 50-inch TV, furniture and carpet for Sh70,000, got a bed, mattress and duvet (from the fundi and second hand, who goes peeking beneath the sheets?), and a mini-fridge and kitchen appliances from Zhao Li’s mall on credit, now that we were the best of new pals.

My account was back to reading near ‘E’ on its fuel gauge, but my hustler heart was happy.

If I rented out the apartment as an AirBnB for Sh3,000 daily on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, that basically covered the rent, and I could always find somewhere cheap to stay on weekends, while living like a king on weekdays.

With the rent I was saving, and a little extra, plus household items credit from Mr Li, I could soon open a second AirBnB, and maybe in five years, I would be the Trump of AirBnB in Nairobi.

So on Saturday evening, when a couple checked into my new business parlor, I was over the moon as I took that first three thao.

My reverie was interrupted six hours later by a phone call (as I watched the FA Cup game between Chelsea FC and Preston at the local pub) by a phone call from my first client.

“Come quickly,” he said, his voice shaking. “Something terrible has happened here.”

All the breath rushed out of me as he hung up.

“O Lord!” I prayed, “Please don’t tell me the bastard has slain the woman he came with in my house!” I thought of calling the cops to come with me, but decided to check out the situation first, for myself, before involving law enforcement.

With knees quaking, I caught a boda to the apartment building, and for extra measure, took the caretaker up the elevator with me to the flat.

Still half naked, Phillip (the client’s name on MPesa) opened the door upon our ringing the bell.

He wasn’t blood-splattered, as I half expected, neither could I see a body in the living room.

His voice still shaking, Phillip gave us the story.

They had drunk and ‘made merry’ (I’ll not elaborate) with his lady friend, then he fell asleep.

Next thing, there’s a heavily bearded man in the room, wielding a dagger, and he is screaming, “What are you doing with my wife, Mrs Motaro?” And the wife is crying, “Please forgive me.”

Long story short, after Phillip has begged for his life to be spared, this Mr Motaro says that, “Since I am a traditional African man, I will fine you, then nikusamehe.”

Mr Motaro then asks Phillip for his ATM card and PIN number, which Phillip gives him, then sends Mrs Motaro to visit the nearest ATM of the bank and confirm the veracity of the PIN.

Once she rings him and confirms it, Mr Motaro leaves, warning him as he shakes the dagger not to ‘kula kuku za wenyewe.’

“I got the phone notification that my daily account limit of Sh40,000 has been taken,” he said.

“Na mlikutana wapi na huyu mwanamke?” the caretaker asks.

“On a dating site.”

I thought of that Will Smith movie ‘Focus,’ one of my all-time favourite (I like swindler films).