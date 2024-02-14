Safara flies to Abuja and into a storm he did not anticipate

True to her word, Natasha Sande got me an air ticket, passport (from one of her contacts in the Immigration Department) and visa to Nigeria within a week; and joined me at JKIA, looking nice.

“I cannot believe we are actually going to Nigeria as business partners,” I said.

“I am a friend with benefits,” Tasha said, leaning playfully against my chest. “We will mix business with pleasure, especially on Valentine’s Day,” she added, a meaningful gleam in her eye.

The four-hour flight from JKIA to Mohammed Mutallah Airport was calm and uneventful, and the KQ cabin crew were generous with the drinks that Tasha and I quaffed, so that we were both buzzed by the time we landed in Lagos.

Even at the MM Airport, the busy spirit of Lagos seeped in, with Immigration Officers screaming for ‘pass port oh,’ and one even said to Natasha – “Well com to Naija oh, beautiful ...”he peered at her passport “Tamara Tande. Maybe your osbond will leave me with a few dollar oh?”

I didn’t. Instead as we went to another nearby airport for the local inter-connecting flight to Abuja, I asked Natasha: “Tasha, why do your ID and passport names read differently?”

She did not skip a beat: “Sweetie, the full names on my birth certificate are Natasha Tamara Tande Sande. Tamara was the twin who died when I was born. My parents then gave me her name too. When I got my ID, I used Natasha, but when I got my passport later as a proper adult, I decided to honour my twin in it, so that at least she exists officially, if not in body ...”

I was too stunned to say anything more – it all sounded so fantastical and morbid, but honourable too. At Abuja, the taxi took us to the Nicon Luxury Hotel, where we freshened up and then had dinner at the restaurant on the first floor, where there were a number of tarts in bright wigs – green, bright blue, blonde – whom I assumed were there for the Afcon final.

After dinner at 8pm, Tasha said she was too tired to wait an hour to watch the final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast. “I will just go up and catch some shut eye. You stay here and watch your game.” I heard her phone ring as she hurriedly left the table.

When Sebastien Haller scored what would turn out to be the match winner late in the game for Ivory Coast, I was the only person in the room who cheered, and got dirty looks and foul words.

That didn’t stop one of the women in wigs at the end of the game from asking to ‘com kip you com pan in your room o!’ – and that’s when I realised they were ‘working girls,’ peddling flesh.

I found Natasha fast asleep, and tired from the long day of flights, beer and football, I slept too.

When I woke up, Tasha was gone, but she had left a note on the bedside table: “Swee, nimeenda kuona supplier wa Abuja Fabric na sikutaka kukuamsha. See you later!!!”

I didn’t see her at all that Monday, but just as I was getting worried by dusk, having failed to reach her on phone, I got a call from a strange Nigerian number. It was Tasha. “Babe, our fabric supplier will be coming kesho mapema, and it’s too late to come to Nicon. See you tomorrow.”

The following day, she didn’t show up, but said on WhatsApp text that our ‘fabric supplier’ would be bringing some samples to the hotel early on Wednesday morning, then went incommunicado, after I’d asked, “Cool! But where the hell are you, Tasha TaWhatsAppmara Tande Sande?”

Early the following morning, a Nicon bellboy brought two large suitcases full of linen to my room.

“The man who drop them off, he call himself Ekwechukwu, was in a hurry o,” he said apologetically. I placed the suitcases on my bed, and felt the linen fabric between my fingers.

Natasha called shortly after to say I was to meet her at Mohammed Mutallah airport.

“Your air ticket is in your mail,” she said.

“What on earth are you doing in Lagos?” I yelled into the phone.

“Don’t shout, sweetheart,” Tasha said sweetly. “It’s Valentine’s Day. I’ll explain all in Lagos!”

I hang up. A few minutes later, Reception called to confirm my checkout, ‘as Madam said.’

Now I had no choice but to print my ticket, which I noticed was from Abuja to Lagos to Nairobi.

As usual, Natasha was mteja!

Cursing her internally, I dragged the two suitcases downstairs, got a taxi she’d organised by remote control, and checked in the luggage at the local airport in Abuja.

A little over an hour later, I was back at Mohammed Mutallah airport, and noticed that many of the ladies were unashamedly in red dresses, some of the staff even carrying bouquets of roses.

I hadn’t known ‘ogas’ were this romantic!

My reverie was interrupted by two men in police uniform.

“Mike Safara?” one asked, and I nodded dumbly, an awful sinking feeling in my stomach.

“Please com wid us oh!” the other one said, lightly tapping his pistol in its holster.

“Why?” I cried, suddenly very frightened.

“You will see!”