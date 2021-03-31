Rev. Njue: How can I handle the pressure of being a single mother?

By  Edwin Njue

What you need to know:

  • You need to know that you cannot completely take the place of an absent parent, but you can make a difference by filling a few voids.


  • Your household is not inferior, and do not let the children feel as if the family is incomplete.


  • You must learn to conquer the self-doubt and feelings of inadequacy by practicing positive thinking and redirecting your energy to more productive activities geared toward regaining your self-worth.


As a single parent, how do I ensure that I take care of my mental well-being so that I can take care of the children effectively? How do I manage societal pressure that stems from my status as a single mother?

