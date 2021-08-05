Respect is critical for the different generations to work harmoniously

Jackie Ogonji (OGW) is the VP and Head of Human Resources at SBM Bank Kenya. She is also the chairperson of the HR Committee at Kenya Institute of Bankers (KIB), Vice Chair of the Memberships and Programmes Committee at Women on Board Network (WOBN) and the Chair of the Advisory Council of the Presidential Digital Talent Programme.

She holds a Master of Arts degree in Governance and Ethics and a Bachelor of Business Management in Human Resources.

What do you like most about your job?

The fact that every day is different, and I have the opportunity to change lives. I understand the challenges employees go through and I have a chance to help them. I try to offer solutions whenever I am called upon. My work does not end at my work place. I also engage with service providers. Where I see a challenge whose solution I have, I tell them what they could do differently to achieve better results.

In what ways did your first job prepare you to be the professional you are today?

After the initial salary offer was made, I did not bargain. Some say I should have negotiated for better, but I chose not to. To date, I am always reasonable about my salary expectations. In the course of my career, I have realised that sometimes employees focus so much on remuneration that they lose the bigger picture.

Secondly, I’ve learnt so much about managing myself and others, and those people skills have come in handy as I move up the career ladder. The higher one rises, the more political things get.

Third, is the importance of self-discipline and self-drive. When I was starting out, I tried not to leave the office until all the work was done. I would work late and go to work early because I was young and did not have many responsibilities. I would advise young professionals to gain as much experience as possible and to always go the extra mile. Be willing to take extra tasks because they will give you experience and build your portfolio.

What strategies do you use to ensure that different generations blend well at the work place?

Institutional values, which must include respect, are critical. It is important to make these values known to employees and to measure the level of implementation from time to time while rewarding those who practice the values.

Secondly, organisations should leverage on mentorship and coaching, and set up a programme for reverse coaching and reverse mentoring. I often sit down with younger colleagues to get their perspectives. Through this kind of coaching, the different generations learn to work together. Finally, deliberately look for additional projects and tasks which different generations can do and excel in.



As a young woman just starting out your leadership journey, what did you struggle with the most?

Balance. Aside from work, I also had other responsibilities such as family, chamas and so on, and balancing my work life with all these aspects was tricky.

Managing others was another challenge. I had to understand my team and encourage them to succeed in their roles, and there were also more meetings and bigger reports to write. I also needed to understand the political environment of the institution, and to build the company’s brand.

What advice would you give young HR professionals about how to rise through the ranks?

Make sure you understand the Employment Act and the labour laws, including those that are yet to be implemented. Take HR-specific courses, some of which can be found online. Also, take business-oriented courses. They will help you understand the business environment so that you can make more informed contributions.

What is the biggest lesson you’ve picked during the pandemic?

That nurturing relationships within your industry and with other key stakeholders is crucial. I consulted with other banks to find out how they were handling the situation, shared feedback and empowered our Crisis Management Team and staff. In the beginning, we were all learning. We accepted mistakes whenever they happened. We did not have a budget for the pandemic so we had to pull resources from other areas. I also made requests for counseling and additional services at a subsidised cost or for free, from our service providers.

What concerned you most when you were 25?

The reality that I needed to get married and start a family. I did a lot of research and also asked my mum all the questions I had. I drew my wedding plan down to what music I wanted, yet I was still scared. Career-wise, I was OK. I was lucky I had few dependable friends so I did not struggle to fit in.

What is your favourite memory of your undergraduate years?

There was once a disagreement among the university’s management, the student council and class representatives. I was a class representative, and a students’ strike was looming. The vice-chancellor requested me to convince the student council members and my fellow class reps to call off the strike. I intervened and the boycott was called off. That incident made me a hero.

What did you want to become when you were a child?

A nurse. I have always loved taking care of others. In school, whenever a student got hurt, I was the one who rushed to find the nurse. I believe I was drawn to the HR field because I wanted to take care of my colleagues.

What are you still looking forward to in your career?

To retain my current roles, and to take up even more board directorship roles. I am also eager to continue supporting the community through sports.