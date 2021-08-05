Respect is critical for the different generations to work harmoniously

Photo credit: Pool

By  DAISY OKOTI

What you need to know:

  • Organisations should leverage on mentorship and coaching, and set up a programme for reverse coaching and reverse mentoring.


  • I often sit down with younger colleagues to get their perspectives. Through this kind of coaching, the different generations learn to work together.


  • Finally, deliberately look for additional projects and tasks which different generations can do and excel in. 

Jackie Ogonji (OGW) is the VP and Head of Human Resources at SBM Bank Kenya. She is also the chairperson of the HR Committee at Kenya Institute of Bankers (KIB), Vice Chair of the Memberships and Programmes Committee at Women on Board Network (WOBN) and the Chair of the Advisory Council of the Presidential Digital Talent Programme.
She holds a Master of Arts degree in Governance and Ethics and a Bachelor of Business Management in Human Resources.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.