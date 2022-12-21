Relax, we shall all graduate at the right time

By Brian Khavalaji

It is every parent’s dream to see their child graduate, and especially those living in the village. There, a graduation gown gives a family the ultimate bragging rights. The news will be discussed in all gossip hotspots including chamas, busaa joints and church meetings. In fact, from the moment they join college, a student’s life becomes a matter of public inquiry. All villagers will keep tabs on your progress. The want to know how your academic life is faring. They send you Sh300 and ask if you received the funds, and then quickly add, “Na uta graduate lini?”

Unknown to them are the struggles you undergo in campus. You have thought of becoming a stripper or opening an OnlyFans account to get some passive income, but then you remember the prayer committee, when sending you to campus, asked you to refrain from joining bad company.

You resolve to stay on the straight and narrow. To make a living, you do some online writing jobs. From time to time, your relatives text you asking you to help them find a job. So crafty are they that they always find a way of asking you for money before you ask them. Between working online and studying in class, you lose focus. Your lecturers are not sure if you are a student in their classes because the space next to your name on the attendance sheet seems to be on Do Not Disturb mode.

You miss out on exams due to school fees balance and have to redo seven units. With your academic life becoming worse every day, you decide to take a month’s worth of academic detox. You stay away for a month, then three months, then infinity. And while you are away looking for ways to make ends meet, your villagers continue fasting and praying, waiting for your graduation.

You post your best moments on social media, and the villagers use you as an example. “Brian is a model son. A valuable member of society!” the say. However, after five years, when they realise you may never invite them to a graduation any time soon, they turn their backs on you. Some even blame you for wasting the energy they had used practicing ululations all through the four years. Backed by miracles and perhaps your mother’s endless prayers, you find means to pay your school fees and one day, boom! You get into the graduation list.

And so, as a fifth or sixth year student in campus, you become three things. First, a mystery, then a laughing stock. And lastly, you become a reference point during lectures. If you are an excellent student, the better. If not, your name will be mentioned whenever lecturers want to encourage students to concentrate on and finish their studies. As you wait to graduate, you wish that everyone knew that people graduate when their time comes, and that the pressure does not help anyone. After all, graduation is not a through pass to an instant job.