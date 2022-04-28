Rejection served on a silver platter

As a campus dude, three things are certain – tedious academic work, limited finances, and an appetite for women.

It is Saturday morning and I am scrolling through Twitter. My shepherd, Amerix, has dropped another great sermon – a thread about how men should boldly approach women. He has tweeted that men should always be the ones to approach women, something I am not so good at. I can face any challenge, including taking a test I am ill prepared for, and write rumours all day and all night, but making the first move is not my specialty.

As an ardent follower of Amerix’s teachings on masculinity, I began making notes from his Twitter thread: “Approach that girl, you don’t have anything to lose. You are the Prize.” Ok, I know I am nobody’s prize. The only people who can fight over me are conductors at a matatu stage. However, it felt good to consider myself a prize for a moment.

With the lesson still fresh in my mind, I ventured out of my single room, ready to put it into practice. The first people I meet are Kevo and his new girlfriend. Those two are chatter boxes. They are known by all in our side of the hostel for chirping like birds from dawn to dusk. And they go everywhere together, their arms always entwined like the crazy entanglements of many a Nairobi couple. Watching them walk away, I wondered where Kevo usually drew his courage from, and why I just couldn’t seem to get a woman to be that into me.

That Friday was Gala night and I thought that was a perfect place to start. I returned home and prepared myself by watching Indian movies. I needed to arm myself with proper pickup lines. I even called on Uncle Google who offered me a long list with the perfect lines.

When the time came, I put on my best clothes, complete with a cap to enhance my swag. As I was struggling to get past the crowd on my way to the front, I identified my target, walking confidently, looking as inviting as a ripe mango from Machakos, her stature short like a prayer for food and with dazzling eyes. I walk right up to her, trembling like an alcoholic. I began by complimenting her kinky hairstyle and when she smiled, I know I have made my ancestors proud.

We begin chatting as she sips her bottled water, pretending to laugh at my dry jokes, only for the MC to cut short our conversation. I curse him for his timing that is as bad as that of the Kenya Power company, but at least she gives me her number. Weeks later, having exchanged copious amounts of memes and flirty texts, I ask her to be my girlfriend. Her response makes me feel like I’ve been hit by a train. She says she only views me as good friend. I almost collapse from disappointment. The rejection hits me like the butt of a shotgun. I vow never to approach a girl in campus ever again!

Can you write campus-related humor? Send your article to [email protected] for a chance to be featured.