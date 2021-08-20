Reclaiming our voices: Young Kenyans' take on politics 

Throughout history, the youth have been the spark that has started numerous revolutions, challenged the existing status quo and brought a change in their communities.

From the Soweto uprising in 1976, the velvet revolution in 1989, Arab Spring in 2010, to the black lives matter movement, which started in 2013 and is still very active, when the youth united and spoke in one voice, change happened.

According to the 2019 census in Kenya, 75 per cent of Kenya’s population is under the age of 35, meaning most of the population is youthful. Whereas the majority of the population is youthful, the leadership in the country bears no correspondence with a majority of positions held by senior citizens. It, therefore, begs the question, do the youth in Kenya have a voice? If so, what are they saying? What do they stand for, and are they being listened to?

This week, we spoke to young people involved in politics and policy to unravel this mystery.

Suzanne Silantoi Lengewa

For many, the early twenties are marked with confusion and a struggle to figure out what to do with your life. However, Suzanne Silantoi, a policy analyst and content creator, is cut from a completely different cloth.

Her early twenties were marked by the frustration of what was happening around her, clarity of what needed to be done and the resolve to do it herself.

“While working in the health sector, I had a first-hand experience of how poor healthcare is in the country. I was very disappointed by the failure of the government to provide decent health care services and the never-ending corruption cases. I was a Kenyan who was frustrated by the government, and I decided to do something about my frustration,” she says.

In 2017 when she was just 23 years old, Suzanne got into active politics. She vied to be the senator for Nairobi county as an independent candidate.

During that election, even though she did not win, she managed to get over 32,000 votes, which greatly motivated her and gave her hope because there were people willing to listen to a different type of politics and those people placed their faith in her.

Suzanne Silantoi Lengewa. Photo credit: Courtesy

“Whereas we’ve witnessed movements, such as End SARS and not too young to run in Nigeria, Rhodes must fall in South Africa, and Black Lives Matter, globally which are all led by young people and have proven the power of young people in making changes in our communities, Kenyan politicians views young people as tools to be used and disposed of after every election.

Young people are not being heard enough, and it is a lot more difficult to assert our space in politics. A young person needs to work a lot harder to be taken seriously,” she says.

According to Suzanne, one of the main issues preventing the voice of youth from being given the attention it deserves is the lack of a united voice for young people. According to her, this should ideally be done by the National Youth Council if it worked as provided by the National Youth Policy of 2007. If we can have a centralised voice in the country, this would translate into greater bargaining power favouring young people.

“In as much as we champion the inclusion of young people in leadership, it is important to understand that being youthful is not a valid qualification on its own. It must be accompanied by other qualities such as empathy and compassion, which make a good leader. These qualities will allow leaders to get into the shoes of those we seek to represent, and they are qualities lacking in some young politicians we see today. Some of them glorify wealth, regardless of how it is acquired, and this is not only misleading to other young people, but it also derails them from the work a leader should perform,” she says.

“Another challenge that I see today with leadership is the political parties. Political parties are the main channels to elective office. For as long as our parties are centred around specific people and led by older people, young people will never have a fair shot at carrying a plan in the spaces they occupy.”

As much as her first shot at an elective office wasn’t successful, it served as a teacher with lots of lessons to offer. The mere act of getting into politics served to solidify her belief that indeed solutions lie with us. As much as we are all waiting for someone to do something about our communities, in reality, the world is waiting for us to step in and do something.

Suzanne, who holds a master’s degree in public administration and public policy from the University of York, started a civic education platform on YouTube and on her podcast, Is That So? With Silantoi, where she breaks down complex policy issues for young people to understand how the government works and their role in improving governance. She has also worked with organisations such as the African Union in different capacities, including working in short-term observation missions in Nigeria and Sierra Leone. Additionally, she has spoken to over 52 heads of electoral bodies in Africa concerning the participation of young people in electoral processes and created a training manual on the same.

In her words, more civic education needs to be done to help young people understand that politics affects every aspect of our lives, and nothing should be done for us without us.

Kiprotich Ng’etich

Kiprotich Ng’etich is a political activist and a champion for youth inclusion in political processes where they don’t just participate as spectators but make meaningful contributions as the leading players.

According to him, the sad state of affairs in the country can be corrected if the young people who are the majority of the population and are the major victims of unemployment and poverty get organised and take the front row in governance and political decisions made in this country.

Kiprotich Ng’etich. Photo credit: Courtesy

In his words, the youth must refuse strategic relegation to youth leagues where their decision-making input is peripheral.

“Whereas we might ask whether the youth are being heard or not, the million-dollar question is, are youth issues being given the attention they deserve? I think not. The youth in Kenya are being heard, but lip service is given to their concerns. Ask yourself, does the president need a constitutional amendment to give young people a tax holiday? Does he need a constitutional amendment to effect the HELB Moratorium? All these are things that can be affected through the existing legal framework. Still, because of political dishonesty, young people must continue to suffer while being used as pawns in larger political schemes,” he says.

“As we speak, the National Youth Council (NYC) has not been constituted for more than six years now. Worse still, the council currently operates only with a heavily underfunded secretariat. I was even surprised to see the cabinet secretary in charge of youth affairs appoint a youth advisory board, which has no purpose. According to the law, the board is supposed to advise the council, not the secretariat. This only goes to show that the government is handling youth issues in a very pedestrian manner.”

Ng’etich’s interest in leadership and the political scene traces back to his high school days as a prefect and college when he served as a student leader. However, his road to Damascus moment happened when he attended a youth devolution symposium organised by the Emerging Leaders Foundation(ELF). The symposium’s clarion call, ‘let’s stop agonising and start organising’ is what started a spark in him, which has driven him to rise and be the change he wants to see. After the symposium, he enrolled on a leadership development program with ELF and graduated as a fellow. The lessons from the program are what shaped his understanding and view of policy, politics and leadership in the country.

“I believe and stand for a free society in which people live in harmony and with equal opportunities, as Nelson Mandela put it. That is an ideal I hope to live for and achieve, and if need be, I am prepared to die for. The society we live in Kenya is unjust, unequal, and skewed in terms of opportunities and distribution of resources. The gap between the rich and the poor is beyond what JM Kariuki foretold in 1975. Clearly, progress as a country is pegged on us making a radical shift in economic policies,” he says.

“For instance, heavy investment in infrastructure such as standard gauge railway, though important for economic takeoff, has no direct bearing on the improvement of livelihoods of the common person. We must therefore reshape our economic models and come up with balanced policies that directly touch on low-income families to help alleviate poverty.”

To start effecting change in his small way, Ngetich joined the Youth Serving Organisations - consortium(YSO), which comprises more than 16 youth-focused organisations. As a member of the organisation, he has honed his leadership skills, especially in youth advocacy issues and has represented the consortium in engagements with the Kenyan parliament, the Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association (KYPA) and was the secretary-general for the youth against the building bridge initiative has severally given press statements on the consortium’s stand on the issue.

“They say the wearer of the shoe is the only one who knows where it pinches. When it comes to unemployment and poverty, we, as youths, are the majority of the victims. We are, therefore, the best placed to come up with solutions to these problems. Whereas it has been argued that young people are the disorganised majority led by the organised minority, I believe we can end that trend. That is why I have decided to get into party politics, and I am a registered aspirant of leadership positions within the United Democratic Alliance party, first as County Chairman then Regional Chairman and God willing one of the Positions at the National Level.

Nerima Wako Ojiwa

“The first time I ever appeared on television was in an interview with Larry Madowo. I received a phone call from him asking whether I was as good at speaking as I was at writing, a question I responded to with a yes, and he said he’d put me on his show that night and told me what we were covering. Immediately I ended that call, I became so nervous and almost threw up. I remember before we went on air, I was seated with two other professors who were on the panel with me. I was so tiny, and my feet were dangling, and I couldn’t help but wonder whether I was supposed to be here.”

Nerima Wako Ojiwa. Photo credit: Courtesy

“As we were waiting, one of the professors looked at me and asked if I was in the right place. He told me we are about to discuss politics and not entertainment. I presume he might have said that because of how my hair looked, and it shattered me. I couldn’t help but wonder if this is what a professor can tell me; what does he tell the young women in political science in his class?”

Nerima Wako Ojiwa is the executive director for Siasa Place, a youth NGO that was registered in 2015. Her experience is not unique and clearly shows the hurdles young people have to go through to get their voices heard. According to the elder generations captured by the professor’s views, young people should discuss entertainment and leave politics to senior citizens, an opinion which Nerima strongly disputes.

“Starting Siasa Place was a very ambitious thing, and some people even laughed when they heard the name of our organisation which they thought was unique but silly. However, we chose Siasa because young people often think that politics only happens during elections, which is not necessarily true. Politics is every day, and all decisions are political and young people need to realise that. It shouldn’t be that we only engage and participate during a general election or a by-election. Engagement with politics should be throughout. When I say political, it is not just campaigns but also budget cycles in counties, public participation and more. Therefore, there’s a need for young people to completely look at politics differently, hence the inspiration behind our name.”

Through Siasa Place, Nerima and her team focus on educating the youth on the constitution and engaging them on how to participate meaningfully on electoral processes and understanding the avenues of engagement with the government. This entails educating young people on why they need to engage in public participation and helping them understand the institutions that exist as far as governance goes and how they can engage with the government rather than complain on the outskirts.

According to Nerima, complaining or raising issues through the wrong avenues makes the voices of young people go unheard. The only way young people can make positive change is by meaningfully engaging with the right leaders.

“As Siasa Place, we’ve had tremendous results and have made an impact. I particularly feel proud seeing young people we’ve worked with entering boards, getting appointments or engaging communities and the community, encouraging them to enter politics. We have a few who’ll enter political leadership in the coming elections. We’ve also seen impact like dispensaries being equipped and people caring about the kind of medications within these health facilities because of what the youth highlighted in Facebook Live and were able to get the attention of county governments. We’ve seen sewer lines being fixed that had destroyed land, and we’ve seen roads being built inwards because young people complained. The proudest moment for us, however, was taking a certain matter to court. We were concerned with the president’s appointment with the National Employment Authority board chair. We felt like unemployment is a big issue with young people, and we needed the right people to come up with solutions.