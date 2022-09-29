Reapplying to a company that rejected you

If you are actively job seeking, you already know that job hunting is tough. We have all received a rejection letter from a company that we were interested to work with. Imagine this scenario: Company A posts a job opportunity online and after confirming that you meet the qualifications, you submit your application. You are hopeful that you will get a call for an interview. However, you receive a rejection email. Months later, the company advertises for the same position or another position with almost similar qualifications. Is it OK to reapply for a position with a company after being rejected? Yes!

Situations change in organisations that could make your background more applicable for the position, even if it wasn’t applicable before. The requirements for the opportunity may have changed, there could be a new hiring manager and the applicants’ pool could be different and less competitive. A rejection should not deter you from making another submission. But, you have to do things differently.

Review and reflect

Before you reapply to the same company, it is important that you know why you were not chosen for the job. There are many reasons why an employer might disqualify a candidate. Some of the most common explanations include inadequate credentials, your resume didn’t pass the Applicant Tracking System (ATS), not enough experience, and poor presentation among others. If you got the job opportunity through a recruiter, you might consider asking for their detailed feedback. This helps you to strategise when applying again. Also, leverage your knowledge about the company from the first time you applied to improve your second chance application.

Don’t submit the same resume and cover letter

A common mistake by job seekers is using the same resume and cover letter repeatedly when applying to different organisations or for the same job. If you are reapplying for the same position, show the employer that you have become a stronger candidate. Ensure that you update your qualifications and skills wherever necessary.

Consider your previous interactions

When you received the rejection email, did the hiring manager offer an explanation? Maybe you were a strong candidate but there was only one chance so it went to the strongest. A good idea is to include this in your application documents. Let the potential employer know that you had indicated interest before and were among the strong applicants.

Network

Networking is a skill that you should possess especially when looking for career growth opportunities.

Before making an application to a particular company, it is advisable that you connect with some of the employees. Platforms such as LinkedIn and Facebook are a good starting point. You can ask your connections what the job entails and how they got in.