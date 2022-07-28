Realtor defies age to thrive in capital-intensive real estate

Airbnb, Air Bed and Breakfast if you may, is a service that allows property owners to rent out their spaces particularly to travelers looking for accommodation.

Instead of having an idle extra space in your real estate property, why not rent it out to earn yourself extra cash? This concept was such a success that billionaire Warren Buffet remarked that he wished he had come up with the idea himself.

In Kenya, the situation is no different. Airbnbs are a hit, particularly in the capital and the sector appears to be growing in leaps and bounds every day. It is here that Amanda Kimani, 25, has made a niche for herself and her company Luxe Living and Co. where she is the founder and CEO.

“Luxe Living and Co. is a real estate consultancy firm offering services in short-let rentals such as Airbnbs and service apartments management, sales and letting spaces. We run our own Airbnbs and also have clients who give us their units to manage on their behalf. We also offer consultancies for clients interested in getting into the business.

“We help them identify the best place to invest, where to get high returns, how to furnish their units to appeal to clients as well as come up with approximations of how much they’ll be making and how long it will take them to break even,” she says.

He added that after going through all the above, clients then make decisions on whether to run their own business or hire her company to manage it for them.

Luxe Living currently has a team of four. Besides the CEO position held by Amanda, there’s a management director, a director in charge of marketing and head of Information Technology (IT), who handles record keeping and produces digital content needed for the marketing of the 37 Airbnb units they currently have.

With the success she has achieved in just three years since she started, it’s hard to imagine that the idea to start her own company was solely contributed by being laid off from her previous workplace due to the adverse effects of Coronavirus pandemic in the real estate.

“After my undergraduate in business management, I worked in insurance for a year, but I didn’t enjoy it. I switched to real estate and joined heritage property consultants as a trainee. After a year of learning the ropes, the pandemic struck and I had to leave,” Amanda says.

Even though she was jobless, she was confident in her newfound skills, having attended many expos and handled countless consultancies as the marketing executive.

That, coupled with the encouragement from her friend and family, gave Amanda the oomph she needed to venture out and start her own company using her savings and a top up from her parents.

“To succeed in real estate, where many assume you need very deep pockets to thrive, I decided to find a niche that will allow me to start small and grow. That is how I settled on focusing on Airbnbs,”she offers.

Amanda started off with one Airbnb unit that she furnished and began renting out to clients. It took three months before the unit could make enough money to pay its rent and miscellaneous costs. Whereas she wasn’t making any profit yet, the proceeds were enough to run the business.

After a while, she started making profit and ploughing it back into the business. Then she was able to expand to five units of her own before venturing out to manage other people’s units.

“I have come to realise that real estate is really a person to person business. To succeed, you need to meet and engage with a lot of people who may be potential clients or partners.

“Initially, I was a very shy person, but I have had to overcome that. I have learnt how to start productive business conversations, market and introduce myself and how to keep conversation going with anyone I am talking with,” she says.

Due to her consultancy work, she has to regularly take courses and read widely on real estate in order to find innovative ways of helping her clients be on top of the game.

Running an Airbnb is not as simple as staying in the house and waiting for notifications on your mobile phone. According to Amanda, her line of work makes it hard to plan your day because you’ll be receiving calls even at 1am from clients, some of whom might be stuck and need help, or those from outside town or other countries who might need assistance in running errands and shopping.

She also has to ensure high standards of cleanliness. Hers is a balance between being available to assist clients at any time and at the same time giving them privacy and confidentiality, which she says is key in this line of work.

Amanda hardly meets her clients in person. With such a schedule, she often goes to bed at 3am and is up by 9am to start another day. The only times she gets a breather is during the weekends when all her units and that of their clients are fully booked. This happens once or twice in a month.

“Some of the challenges you encounter running Airbnbs are clients who book your units and fail to show up, meaning that you lose business due to cancellation of other potential clients to make room for the one who fails to show up. I have also had cases of clients refusing to pay, so I have to do follow ups,” she says.

Whenever she gets genuine complaints from clients on a matter, she gives them a complimentary, although some (complaints) like noise pollution are beyond her control.

“Something else I have had to deal with is people discouraging me in business because they say I am too young to be in real estate, or they are used to it being the preserve of established players.

"I’ve had someone tell me to my face that I am trying too hard and that I am not going to make it in this space. However, I keep pushing on and every day, we are growing as a company and we are always meeting our targets,” she offers.

Amanda advises those interested in joining the business to set their eyes on locations outside Nairobi that are not highly saturated.