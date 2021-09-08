Re-designing local fashion

By Angela Chebet

Tell us a little about yourself…

I am the chairperson of KFCO, and a Kenyan entrepreneur. For close to 20 years, I have run different businesses in the fashion industry including Akinyi Odongo Kenya – a high-end fashion brand, MEFA Institute of Design – a fashion college, and Wana Watindo – an after-school fashion programme for children. I honed my fashion skills here in Kenya, and as the Chair of KFCO, my role is to guide and steer the organisation in the right direction. I work with a board, committee members and the members. I engage with partners and government bodies to come up with solutions that can make the industry better for the future generation.

What is the function of KFCO?

The body was set up by Kenya’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives in partnership with the Strategic Design Consortium and the Commonwealth Fashion Council to address issues affecting the local industry that is currently disjointed.

KFCO is tasked with formulating strategies and interventions to support and sustain the growth of the Kenyan textile and apparel value chains through strategic collaborations. Its main goal is to advance the interests of the local creative industry and catapult its talented players to global leadership.

How would you describe the local fashion scene?

Kenya has great potential to serve the global, domestic and regional markets from its pool of fashion designers and tailors. However, this has been difficult to achieve mainly because of the sale of second-hand clothes (mitumba).

Do you think formal education in fashion and design is important or is talent and skill just as good?

Talent and skill are great to have because they form the base of any career in the creative sector. Yes, your talent can take you far, but an education is always an added advantage. This is because formal knowledge builds on the skill you already have, and enables you learn new ones. This could open more doors and opportunities in your career.

What skills do you think upcoming designers must have to succeed?

Top-notch creativity, and staying updated on fashion trends. Designers must constantly come up with original and creative clothing articles. A good business sense and competitive spirit, coupled with good communication, interpersonal and leadership skills are also important. One also needs to be interested in sewing, and art.

What are some of the challenges preventing budding designers from reaching their peak?

The main ones are failure to clearly define one’s target customers, lack of innovation and business acumen, cut-throat competition that negatively affects pricing, poor marketing, presence of design copycats, and unreliable manufacturers.

What does the future hold for fashion in Kenya?

The textile and clothing sector was identified in Kenya’s Vision 2030 as a pathway to industrialisation, as it possesses incredible economic potential. An integrated marketing and communication strategy titled Buy Kenya Build Kenya is also on course. The plan is to portray locally produced textile and apparel as unique, wearable, fashionable and affordable. However, if Kenya wishes to unlock her full potential, it should shift into Full Package Service Providers (FPSP) and Original Design Manufacturing (ODM).

On average, how much capital do you think it would take a new designer to start a fashion business?

Start-up costs vary across board. A small-sized business may need a minimum of Sh50,000, while a medium-sized one should cost between Sh100,000 and Sh500,000. A large line will require upwards of Sh2.5 million upfront. I recommend focusing on one product if funds are scarce. Social media is a great place to do your marketing, showcase your work and meet clients. You don’t have to own a physical store.