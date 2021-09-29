Presenteeism versus productivity?

Have you ever wondered why some of your colleagues are always working yet nothing in their performance shows it? Well, some professionals are good at being visible in the office. This is called presenteeism. While being physically present at your workplace may reflect dedication, it doesn’t always mean better performance.

Besides, most institutions have flexible working arrangements these days. Here is how to strike the right balance between being present and remaining productive while telecommuting.

Focus on delivery

Where you work from and how long you work doesn’t matter. What does, is setting your baseline expectations and meeting them. Remember, your performance appraisal will be based on your actual performance as opposed to visibility. Avoid clocking hours for the sake of it. Don’t be a performative presentee employee.

Spend surplus time for self development

Professionals who work in a busy city such as Nairobi spend a significant portion of their time commuting between home and the office due to traffic. At the end of a five-day work week, some lose up to 20 hours. That’s 127 days in a year! Write that book. Pursue that course. Read. Even enroll for a side gig. Change your life.

Stay visible

You know the saying “out of sight out of mind”? Don’t be gone from the office for too long. It helps to occasionally show up and to learn about developments. In the event of a new opportunity, your supervisor is likely to reach out to those who are visible. While your employer may regularly send out communication to your team, some of the finer details regarding company operations and performance in the market are sometimes only available to those who are present in the office.

Capitalise on flexible working plans

Unlike before when you needed to show up at the office every day, now you have a flexible working schedule. Why not use it? Some people thrive by working half their days from the office and the rest from home. This way, they break monotonous sequences, which boosts performance. Why not try out the available options?