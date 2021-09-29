Presenteeism versus productivity?

  • You know the saying “out of sight out of mind”? Don’t be gone from the office for too long. It helps to occasionally show up and to learn about developments.


  • In the event of a new opportunity, your supervisor is likely to reach out to those who are visible.


  • While your employer may regularly send out communication to your team, some of the finer details regarding company operations and performance in the market are sometimes only available to those who are present in the office.

Have you ever wondered why some of your colleagues are always working yet nothing in their performance shows it? Well, some professionals are good at being visible in the office. This is called presenteeism. While being physically present at your workplace may reflect dedication,  it doesn’t always mean better performance. 

