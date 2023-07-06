Practical tips to help you manage both your side hustle and main job

With the rising cost of living, having one job is just not enough. At least that’s what many employed Kenyans have come to discover.

Many have become innovative and come up with ways to add more coins into their purses, like starting side hustles. Even so, those who have ‘two jobs’ soon find out that finding a balance between the main job and the side hustle can be challenging, especially when the part time job consumes most of the employee’s time and energy, or interferes with their performance.

Avoid conflict of interest

When starting a side hustle, avoid starting a business similar to what you do at your full time job.

Conflict of interest can arise when an employee is involved in a job that is similar to that of the employer, or if the new venture interferes with the employee’s duties at the full time job, including working hours or their level of output.

This conflict may lead you to share or compete for clients with your employer, which may land you in trouble. For instance, when working as a full time chef, having private part time cooking sessions could be a form of direct competition with your employer.



Choose your side hustle wisely

Choose a side job that you can do comfortably without feeling strained financially, physically or emotionally.

The gig should be one that you can do in your free time, earn a living out of and acquire new skills while still delivering on your duties comfortably at your main job.

Take your time to research on the field you want to venture in, find out the input required, market dynamics and time you need to run it. Don’t take a side hustle that is even more time consuming and straining than your main job, yet with little earnings

Additionally, don’t be quick to abandon your job for the side gig until you have run the side gig for some time and are sure about its future prospects.



Set boundaries

Set clear timelines for when you will be attending to your full time job, at what point you will be engaging in your side gig, and when you will take a break.

As much as you are keen to meet your financial needs, do not forget how important it is to take a break to recharge.

Do not steal time from your main job to attend to your side hustle, or attempt to run the two activities at the same time. You cannot serve two masters at a go.

If possible, focus on your full time job in the office, and do your side hustle from home. This will ensure you do not end up neglecting your main job, which may cost you your job.



Maximise your time

One of the secrets to grow your side gig is to maximise the free time you have out of your work station. Also, you may consider employing someone to help you run the private business so you are only left with the activities that require your attention.

If the job involves running errands like making deliveries, have someone around to do the deliveries as you focus on receiving orders or going through the customer’s feedback.