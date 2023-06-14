PR expert hopes to shape the future of media

Mary Njoki, 34, is the CEO and Founder of Glass House PR Ltd, an award-winning pan-African PR firm in Kenya that offers custom public relations solutions across Africa. She founded the company at the age of 23.



Tell us about your journey…

I grew up in a Ngarariga village in Limuru. I finished high school at the age of 16, but my mother could not afford to take me to university. I found solace in acting at the Kenya National Theatre to nurture what I believed was a fledgling career. A year later I joined Graffins College to study Information Technology and concentrated on coding. I then got a job with an IT firm as a marketer, then later as a business developer. I then moved to another IT firm as a Business Executive. Here, I started volunteering and I gained my first experience in the media, which ignited my love for Public Relations. Soon after, I moved to a PR agency and enrolled for part-time classes at Daystar University, majoring in PR.



You founded Glass House at an age when many are not sure of their careers. What gave you that confidence?

After my two jobs in the IT industry and while working at the PR agency, I discovered more about PR and I was determined to find my purpose. Deep down I knew the future of PR was in digital media. I resigned, determined to start my own company. Initially, I wanted Glass House to be a social media company as I understood technology. I started with an initial capital of Sh6,000 from my savings, a laptop, a modem, and tons of optimism. Starting the company was not easy and in the first year, I did a lot of pro-bono jobs, but I learned a lot. I then realised that there was a lot of groundwork needed for my company to gain a footing in the industry. I was a member of Business Networking International (BNI) when I was employed and this network and skills also became my capital. I have worked with tech giants like Viber, Facebook Paxful, and Walt Disney Africa among others.



What was your dream career?

My innovative mind was activated after completing high school at the age of 16. I scored a B and wanted to study computer science as I loved programming, but could not afford the parallel programme.



You were employed before venturing into business, what lessons did you pick during your employment stint?

I have worked with SMEs, and through my interactions with founders I picked lessons which formed the basis of the name Glass House PR. There used to be lack of communication between us and the management and lack of transparency. I vowed that when I start a business, I would ensure that there are clear communication lines. Working with millennials and GenZs enlightened me on the importance of employees’ inclusion, sharing with them the vision and allowing them to see themselves in it. After I resigned, I realised I was just an employee and I was never included.



What lessons have you learnt over the years?

That growth is a process that takes time. Keep discovering and learning every day. Becoming a leader is a process. One has to build a community they can learn from and leave a positive impact. I have learnt to be wise and more discerning, and to set clear boundaries.



Any accolades you have won so far?

I have worked with more than 100 organisations, including SMEs/SMBs in Africa, and African artists. I have also mentored entrepreneurs across Africa through “A Billion Startups, a free mentorship programme that educates entrepreneurs about brand visibility and sustainable development. I have spearheaded conversations on the future of finance in Africa through the annual Africa Digital Finance Summit, which is held in conjunction with governments, regulators, start-ups, and thought leaders from around the world. I have also won a number of awards locally and internationally.



What services does your company offer?

We are a Pan-African PR Agency offering PR strategies, media relations and management, digital media communications, and event management. We are a wholesome PR agency that helps brands tell their stories through different channels to their audiences.



Your advice to someone who wants to venture into the PR world?

PR can be a rewarding and exciting choice for those interested in telling authentic brand stories.



How has Glass House PR impacted society?

Although we are yet to grow it to where it’s supposed to be, we have mentored many entrepreneurs and we hope to do more. Glass House PR intends to help these startups tell their stories, get their market share, and learn how to position their brands to their audiences. We have also spearheaded important conversations in society aimed at redefining value exchange in Africa.



From where do you draw your inspiration?

From God. In everything I do, people or companies I bring on board or things I walk away from, I seek God’s guidance. Any mistake in the past has become a lesson for me as a leader.