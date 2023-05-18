Power girl: She repairs and maintains live electric lines

She knows that any slight mistake in her work could turn tragic, both for her and the clients. Ruth Wambui Kamau, 38, is an electrical engineer. Her work involves handling, maintaining and repairing 11,000-voltage live electric lines. She works as a technician at Kenya Power.

Tell us about yourself…

I describe myself as valiant. I am fearless. I know there are risks involved in my job but I still keep doing it. I am a strong, determined woman who pursues my goals relentlessly and who aims at improving my skills to enable my company realise its vision. To add, I am a great team player and also a team leader who always delivers on my duties.

How did you find yourself in this role?

In 2011, I joined the Institute of Energy Studies and Research (IESR)) in Ruaraka where I took a diploma course in electrical and electronics crafts.

I then joined Kenya Power in 2015 as a craftsman in electrical plant operations in Industrial Area where my job was to distribute and repair transformers, and to detect electric faults.

I built on experience and familiarised myself with the electrical industry. In 2018, an internal advert was distributed at work and I felt a strong desire for the position of Live Line Technician. I felt it was the job for me and I felt ready to take it. I knew it would come with new experiences and I wasn’t worried about learning new things. I applied and got the job, after which I was trained for three months. That is how I ended up here, with a job that requires me to offer maintenance services for power networks that are live. I give all credit to God.

Was this your childhood dream?

Yes. It was a dream that started when I was a young girl, way back in primary school. I used to stare at Kenya Power electricians whenever they came to establish power connections in our village. I admired how they always did their work diligently and fearlessly. Even though my mum was reluctant to allow me to work at Kenya Power because of the risks involved, she supported me through prayers and finances.

What does your job entail?

I handle energised conductors and electrical equipment. Basically, I do network maintenance without switching off power supply. I ensure customers continue to enjoy our services and products without encountering blackouts, and I ensure the company does not lose revenue due to power losses.

What are some of the risks in your work and how do you keep yourself safe?

Handling high voltages of upto 11,000 is not a joke. You can encounter flush lights in case of a fault which can cause body tissue burns if your whole body is not fully covered. Also, there are environmental risks, for example, you can upset a beehive while fixing a transformer, leading to stings.

For my safety, I put on personal protective equipment (PPEs). I also ensure that I put on gloves and long sleeved clothes that have been inspected, tested and approved.

Have you encountered any discrimination as a woman working in a male dominated industry?

Not so much. The work environment is excellent. The support I get from male colleagues is proof that men have really accepted women in such careers. My colleagues have never attributed my weaknesses to my gender. In fact, they always encourage me to work harder. They enjoy working with me because I am passionate about my job.

What are the major achievements you have recorded since you joined the industry?

I have not achieved much yet, but I’m sure my dreams will soon come to fruition. I desire to be one of the most impactful women leaders in this male dominated industry. I am currently pursuing a higher diploma course at WEBS institute but I still habour dreams of going abroad for more specialised training. Given a chance, I would like to come up with innovations that will help my company improve on service provision so that we can finally begin competing with other developing countries.

What is your advice to aspiring female electricians?

Every time I meet a passionate, young woman, I openly share my life journey. I can happily say I have positively impacted the lives many of my colleagues who once felt discouraged. I would advise any young woman in this field to be courageous and focus fully on achieving their dreams. But, they should be patient and stop wishing for overnight success.

What are some of the lessons you have picked along the way?

We learn through experience. My experience in the electrical industry has changed my world view. The more I explore this field, the more my mind and world view expand. Also, because my job involves climbing up tall poles and walking about, I get to maintain physical fitness. I have also learnt never to look down on junior staff because one day, they may rise to become my boss.