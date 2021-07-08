Post-pandemic relationships: To rekindle or relegate?

By  James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • If the quality of your life is superior when a particular person is present in it, that’s a friend to keep, a relationship to protect.


  • If you’ve fared well enough in some people’s absence during lockdown, why bother to reach out?

After working remotely for nearly a year, many professionals are starting to return to the office. It has, therefore, become necessary to revitalise relationships that have been on a lull for months. Going forward, you will need to strengthen some relationships and sever others. Easier said than done, but answering the following questions correctly will help you to navigate the relationship quicksand like a pro.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.