Planting seeds of hope while climbing mountains

On November 20, 2021, Patrick Kuria, 45, will embark on climbing Mount Kenya within 12 hours. If he succeeds, he will have set a record since it takes at least four days to achieve this feat.

To climb Mount Kenya in less than one day is no mean feat. How ready are you?

Very ready! To prepare, I have completed various pre-hikes, such as Mount Kilimanjaro, which I managed to conquer in 24 hours, Oldonyo Lesatima, Elephant Hill and Maparasha. I have consistently been doing morning jogs covering more than six kilometres in the past few months.

Is Mt Kenya the highest mountain you’ve ever climbed?

No. I was at Everest base camp in 2018, and managed to reach many points higher than Mt Kenya such as Base camp Kalapatthar and Cho La Pass. Also, I have summited Mt Kilimanjaro four times and climbed Mount Rwenzori in 2017.

Mountain climbing seems to be a huge part of your life. What ignited that passion and hobby?

I love nature. I consider it therapy for my mind and body. In addition, I participated in the President’s Award-Kenya while at Kenyatta University, which further compacted this hobby of mine. The President’s Award-Kenya is part of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, a global framework for non-formal education and learning, which challenges young people to dream big, celebrate their achievements, and make a difference in the world. It is aimed at developing transferable skills, increasing fitness levels, cultivating a sense of adventure, and volunteering in communities, thereby allowing young people to find their purpose, passion, and place in the world.

Which is the most difficult challenge you had to face in your life, and how did you overcome it?

Dealing with the death of my daughter at a tender age.

I got and continue to get support from family, friends, and counsellors. Letting go and reaching a point of acceptance has helped me to cope with the loss.



Tell us more about your reasons for climbing Mt Kenya on November 20…

I have combined my climbing hobby with a noble cause – planting trees. The 12-hour Mount Kenya Summit Challenge is aimed at raising 50,000 tree seedlings to be planted within Mount Kenya Ecosystem as a way of giving back to Mother Nature. This is key for us to have an ecological balance, secure our water catchment areas and by extension, secure the future of our children and generations to come.

How many trees have you planted so far?

Through various initiatives, I have planted more than 20,000 trees in different parts of the country.

Does the effect of planting two trees when one is cut really make an impact when it takes many years for trees to grow?

Yes, and that is why there is a need to engage in more tree planting initiatives. Tree planting goes a long way in addressing various Sustainable Development Goals. Whenever I engage people, I remind them that each one of us has a part to play as we aim to achieve the 15 per cent forest cover by the year 2030. You can plant a tree to mark an important event in your life or celebrate a memory.

How did your childhood shape you into the environmental activist that you are today?

I was born and brought up on the slopes of Mau forest, where I used to feed on wild berries and source water straight from the rivers. The situation is now different. There are no berries and our rivers are dirty. This prompted me to do something to conserve the environment.



You are an auditor working full time. When do you get to go mountain climbing?

Mountaineering is one of the ways I attain my work-life balance. Mainly, I do this over the weekends and during my annual leave.

What are some of the life lessons you’ve learned in mountaineering?

Resilience, teamwork, endurance, and a positive mindset are key ingredients towards achieving any set goal.

Nature has the power of enhancing our mental and physical wellbeing. Mountaineering has served as an avenue for me to stay healthy, and relieve stress and anxiety over the years.