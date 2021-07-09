Pitchside: Running with hearing loss

Beryl Wamira sprints to the finishing line of 200m final on September 18, 2019 during the Africa Deaf Athletics champion at Moi International Sports, Kasarani. 

Photo credit: Chris Omolo
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  •  Beryl Atieno, 26, is the World Junior 200m Deaf Athletics record holder. She set the record of 24:46 in 2013 in Bulgaria during the Summer World Junior Deaf Athletics.


  • Wamira looks up to American track and field sprinter Allyson Felix who specialises in the 400m and 4x100 relays.


  •  The trained caterer from the Karen Technological Training institute for the deaf says the greatest service athletics has given her was to make her financially capable of building her parents a house.

1. Why do you love athletics so much?
My passion for the sport was nurtured by my father. He was an athlete when he was younger and he introduced me to it at a very young age. Running gave me a sense of belonging, despite my inability to hear. My dad always encouraged me to participate in school competitions, and my teachers came to discover my talent while I was in class four. I have never looked back since.

