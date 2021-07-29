Pitchside: One-on-one with 200m race star Loice Morara

Photo credit: Chris Omollo
New Content Item (1)

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Loice Morara, 19, will be the sole competitor for Team Kenya in the 200m race discipline at the World Under 20 Championships.


  • Morara is an alumnus of Mogonga High School in Kisii which is famous for producing some of Kenya’s top athletes.


  • This will be Louise’s first time to compete in an international event.


  • She credits her former principal Haron Onchonga for her success, saying that Haron ensured that she could train well and interact with her coaches even while in school.

1. How did you get into athletics?
I started running while in Grade Three. I vividly remember one of my teachers who used to discourage me from joining athletics because I had a really tiny frame compared to the rest of the girls. I gave up training for almost two years because of that. At that time, I didn’t know that athletics was where my passion lay, but eventually I got back on the field and confirmed that it is indeed my calling. I was immediately drawn to 100m and 200m races.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.