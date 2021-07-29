Pitchside: One-on-one with 200m race star Loice Morara

1. How did you get into athletics?

I started running while in Grade Three. I vividly remember one of my teachers who used to discourage me from joining athletics because I had a really tiny frame compared to the rest of the girls. I gave up training for almost two years because of that. At that time, I didn’t know that athletics was where my passion lay, but eventually I got back on the field and confirmed that it is indeed my calling. I was immediately drawn to 100m and 200m races.

2. With Covid-19, have you managed to train well for the upcoming competitions?

My journey to earning a spot in the national team has been long and tiring, but rewarding at the same time, especially now that we always have to be careful not to get exposed to the virus. I started training in Kisii ahead of the regional events, and I ended up taking first position in the 200m race and third place in the 400m category. When we came to Nairobi for the national trials, I decided to focus on the 200m race, and that’s how I made it to the final team.

3. What are your expectations ahead of the world U20 championships to be held next month?

I’m particularly excited about competing against athletes from across the world. I think it’s a challenge that will not only prepare me for my senior athletics career, but also sharpen my techniques. I plan to observe other top athletes and familiarise myself with their training regimen. I am certainly aiming for a podium finish. My body is ready, my mind is set and all I have to do is be present from now until I finish my race.

4. What has been your lowest moment in your career so far?

In 2018, when I was still running in the 400m Under 18 category, I was meant to be part of the Kenyan team heading for a competition in Ivory Coast after finishing first in the trials. Unfortunately, I didn’t get my passport in time and the team left without me. I was really frustrated and discouraged, but I had faith that there would be a next time. Look at me now. I’m part of a world event and that makes everything I’ve gone through worth it.

5. Who do you look up to in the 200m and 400m disciplines?

Internationally, I look up to Allyson Felix because she runs in both the 200 and 200m races and that is the direction I want to take as I get into senior athletics. Locally, Mary Moraa is my icon. I have followed her progress since high school and I would like to follow in her footsteps and get international recognition just like her.