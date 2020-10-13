People: Identify your strengths and keep growing

Winnie Pertet is a HR practitioner with close to 30 years’ experience. She worked for 10 years in the banking industry, seven years in the manufacturing sector at East African Breweries and Coca-Cola Sabco, (now Africa Beverages), and three years in financial services that includes insurance, asset management, banking and property. Winnie is also the chairperson of the National Employment Authority.



In your view, how are millennials changing the workplace?

They are ambitious, tech savvy, and some of them are quite entrepreneurial. They do not shy away from challenging the status quo and when granted the opportunity, they can revolutionise things. Their mantra is to work smart, not hard.

Their tastes are quite different from the older generations, and this shows in the type of compensation benefits they value. For example, whereas baby boomers value job security, millennials are interested in rapid career growth, monetary perks and status.

Due to this, they are unlikely to work for one employer for more than two years.

What is it that really turns you off during the hiring process?

When young people come into the interview room unprepared, or when I conduct background checks on potential candidates and find out that they were dishonest about their qualifications and experience just to get the job.



What are the main reasons candidates fail during interviews? Failure to display confidence, an overly reserved demeanour, and poor prior preparation. A candidate should show that he needs and deserves the job. An unkempt candidate or one who is reeking of alcohol, for example, is a no-no for any selection panel. Whereas many organisations have adopted smart casual attires, there are roles that require individuals to dress formally at all times.

Why is executive coaching and leadership assessment so important to you?

Coaching, when done in a structured manner, can enable leaders to derive value both for themselves and for the organisation. It can challenge leaders to transform their leadership styles and improve their performance.

In addition to executive coaching, my company runs Equine Leadership programmes which incorporate the use of horses so that the individuals can better understand how their behaviour can influence others.

A leader is a critical resource for any organisation. Hiring the right leaders, in the right way, guarantees results. Hiring the wrong leader, especially at the CEO level, can spell disaster.

What are some of the common mistakes young people make during interviews?

Feeling entitled for certain reasons, including the fact that they graduated with First Class honors. Secondly, out of desperation, some young people aim for any job just so they can get employment. The danger is that if the interviewers sense that you are desperate, they may hesitate to hire you. Go for a job you enjoy and which you are determined to create positive change.

What was your first job? What did you learn from it? After my A-levels, while waiting to join University, I got a job as a teacher in a private secondary school earning Sh900 a month.

During my time, that was a lot of money for a young woman. Our employer was mean in many ways and especially to teachers. He did not care about students’ discipline as long as their school fees was paid. I learnt that had work pays, that discipline at work is critical, and that I should always pursue my goals regardless of the obstacles.

What made you ditch teaching for HR?

I studied education in university and taught English and literature for four years. My journey to HR started when I resigned from my teaching job and joined the banking sector as a management trainee. Banking was by then one of the most lucrative jobs. At the end of the training, I was posted to the HR department and I enjoyed myself so much. I got another job at a different bank which did not have a HR department and I volunteered to start something called the Personnel Department. I have never looked back.

Was it hard to make the transition?

Not really. I naturally enjoy working with people. I guess that’s how it is in life. A graduate might not have his career journey neatly mapped out and that’s OK. However, they should have an idea of where they want to be in 10 years. They will learn the rest as they go along.



What would you tell recent graduates who want to get into HR? Get the right mentors so you can start on the right footing. After you’ve gained some experience, consider stepping out of the profession and join another sector. It will help you hone your HR skills.

What is your career philosophy?

There is greatness in every person. Find your area of greatness, and keep growing.

Who is the one person who has had the greatest influence on your career?

I have learnt a lot from the various leaders I have worked with. In addition, membership to various organisations such as the Women on Boards Network has contributed immensely to my growth in leadership. I am a fan of Dave Ulrich who is consider a HR guru.

His approach to human resources has evolved with time, positioning the role of HR as a strategic partner, change agent, admin expert and employee champion. This, in my view, should be the goal of all HR professionals.

Tell us about your online mentoring programme...

In the course of my employment, I found out that many individuals experience various challenges at the workplace which may not be addressed by line managers or HR. Small scale employers often don’t have HR experience or support and they struggle with their employees. We are open to providing answers to some of the basic questions that employers and startups deal with. The programme is open to anyone who wishes to get answers about their careers, work experience and work relationships.



dokoti@ke.nationmedia.com

