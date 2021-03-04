Passed passions

BY LILYS NJERU and DANIEL OGETTA

Some parents are known for piling pressure on their children by imposing their dreams and ambitions on them. It’s not unusual for a young man painting a beautiful canvass to be handed a calculator and told, “Go and pursue a business course.” Another one with wonderful lyrical mastery is forced to take another direction that is of interest to them.

But, there is also a growing number of young people who are riding on their parents dreams. They grew up watching their fathers and mothers run businesses or utilise their talents, and got inspired to take on a similar path. We spoke to three such individuals.

Photo credit: Pool

Steve Adoh, 25

Journalist cum hotelier

“I am the first born in a family of 11 siblings and was brought up in Kibera. My father owned a mandazi kiosk which he later expanded to include a sitting area for customers. It became a popular spot among Kibera residents who came in either for breakfast or lunch.

Initially, dad was a newspaper vendor while my mother ran the kiosk, but they eventually combined forces. That kiosk was largely our family’s sole source of income. During weekends and school holidays, we would work at the eatery, either washing dishes or preparing the dough. At the end of each day, I would sit and peruse my father’s newspaper, and there began my love for literature and language. I ended up studying journalism at Moi University.

On campus, I ran various business because I knew that I could not be wholly dependent on my parents. From watching them run the eatery, I developed an entrepreneurial mind and I was not afraid to take risks. So when one of my friends, whom we had a history of doing business together, approached me with the idea of starting a fast food joint, I was hugely interested. I had substantial experience in running a business and I viewed it as a chance to relive my childhood. Our eating joint, Munchies, is in Eldoret, and we have since roped in two other friends.

As the director, I often find myself drawing from the lessons I gained watching my parents run the food kiosk. I always ensure our suppliers and employees are paid on time. Before we started our various chores at the kiosk, my parents ensured that we had eaten well. Similarly, before our waitresses embark on their duties every morning, I ensure they have had a good meal.

My father always depended on specific suppliers, but they sometimes failed him by not delivering the products on time. From that experience, I learnt that having more than one supplier is important, and that one needs to learn how to be clever when making orders to avoid conflicts with the suppliers.

Above all else, my father taught me to trust in God and to be patient with the growth process, and he kept saying that for any business venture to succeed, it must be led by passionate individuals who won’t give up at the first sign of difficulty.

I believe my dad is the most successful person I know. He raised 11 children with proceeds from his small business and ensured that none of us dropped out of school due to lack of school fees.

However, he seemed to depend on only one source of income, his kiosk. Sometimes, when sales were low, he would get really frustrated. To avoid that, I decided to diversify my sources of income. During weekdays, I stay in Nairobi where I am employed on fulltime basis, but I travel to Eldoret on weekends to ensure my business is running smoothly. I am trying to be financially independent while also helping my parents finance my younger siblings’ education.

My father’s greatest wish is to someday open his own five-star hotel. The fact that I am already in the hospitality business is proof that he and I may actually succeed in owning a big hotel in future. However, my greatest achievement would be to see my father peacefully enjoying the fruits of his 25 years of hard labour and self-denial.

Photo credit: Paul Waweru

Bonny Nyaila, 28,

Teacher and musician

“My mother who worked at a nursery school often took me along with her to work, but I mostly remained home with my father. Sometimes we would just stay indoors listening to music but sometimes I would accompany him to my uncle's place where he and his acquaintances would play musical instruments.

My uncle, George Ojijo, was one of the most celebrated Luo Benga artists. He had a band and my father was a member of it. I watched them play various percussion instruments. He was also a vocalist. I was amazed at how well he could sing along to songs playing on the radio. He was a rhumba enthusiast.

Whenever I accompanied my mother to work, I took note of how patient she was with the children. As I grew older, I began shadowing her as a teacher and helping out with the pupils. I soon grew passionate about the job and eventually pursued teaching as a career.

But I am not just a teacher. When my uncle died, my father took charge of the band. During his burial, I was struck by how the band moved the crowd with their powerful renditions. When they left, I asked my dad many questions about the instruments they played and other intricacies. He enthusiastically answered each of my questions and even offered to teach me how to play the instruments, an offer I gladly accepted.

I later convinced my friends to form our own band, although we only worked with makeshift instruments such as containers for drum sets.

Looking back, I now realise that my training at the teachers’ college helped change my perception of music as just art. I currently believe music is a profession like any other. I even volunteer in churches and schools to teach music. In April 2018, together with two friends, we recorded our first album, Nyar Masai (which has eight songs), and that became my turning point. It renewed my desire to commercialise my talent. From then on, I decide to become a full-time musician and a part time teacher.

On weekdays I work as a teacher in Tanzania and then cross the border back to Kenya on Friday evenings where together with Neworld International band, we practice and sometimes do live performances.

I am currently under the mentorship of John Junior, a popular rhumba artist. Later this month, we will release our first collabo. JJ has taught me the art of commercialising my passion. Through his help, I have performed in many high profile events including the annual Luo Festival.

When I approached him for mentorship, I needed guidance on how to navigate the industry. I was also looking for an accountability partner who would help me avoid the mistakes I saw my father make.

I don’t think my father had a financial adviser because he drained most of his earnings on alcohol. Whenever he was drunk, he became violent. As a practicing musician, I resolved to be a teetotaller, to remain disciplined and never to succumb to the temptation of living beyond my means.

Photo credit: Pool

Patricia "Tritalel" Ndigwa, 29

MD, Tritalel Enterprises

“I didn’t grow up near my grandmother but we made frequent visits to her homestead. During those visits, I enjoyed watching her grind maize on a stone that she would later use to make porridge. She prepared the meal on special occasions such as weddings, dowry negotiations and circumcision ceremonies, or for lactating mothers.

I used to sit beside her and listen to her advice me on how to sort out and clean the grains, and how to choose the best pots and gourds. She also loved to talk about the nutritional value of her porridge.

Years after graduating, I realised that my two diploma certificates in psychology counselling and public relations would not get me a job fast enough, so I thought of venturing into the uji business. First, there was demand for the product, and I knew how to brew it. Although at first she dissuaded me and encouraged me to find a job, after seeing how I struggled throughout 2019, she became my biggest supporter, followed by my parents and two siblings.

Now, I brew kirurio. I get whole grain from farmers and I have an employee who helps me sort and clean them. Drawing from my grandmother’s wisdom, I balance the grains depending on the clients’ needs. For instance, nursing mothers get different measures. Unlike my grandmother who ground the maize using a stone, I use machines.

I borrow a lot from my grandmother in my day to day operations. This includes maintaining high levels of cleanliness, sourcing for the right grains from farmers, meticulous balancing of the ingredients, proper brewing of the porridge and even checking the degree of fermentation and ideal storage methods to keep it fresh for weeks.

Initially, I employed word of mouth and referrals to increase my client base, but with the arrival of social media platforms such as Facebook, I took my marketing activities there and also embarked on personal branding. I charge Sh200 per litre of raw concentrate and Sh150 per litre of cooked kirurio.

I feel proud that I have mordernised my grandma’s business, and her recipe is available to people from all over the country! She is very proud of me for this. Additionally, I won an award during the Black Food Festival in 2019 and I recently patented the name of our business.”