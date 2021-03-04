Passed passions

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  LILYS NJERU  &  DANIEL OGETTA

What you need to know:

  • Wherever you are from, there might be certain expectations from your parents, often because they think you are an extension of themselves.



  • Many parents seek to have control over how they want society to view you, why they want you to get a certain type of job, and what they think is in your best interest.

BY LILYS NJERU and DANIEL OGETTA

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.