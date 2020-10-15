Pandemic reflections: Taking stock of Covid-19 costs and lessons

Over the last seven months, life as we knew it has largely changed. The US Centre for Disease Control, in a research conducted between June and August 2020, found that due to the economic shocks caused by the pandemic, one in four young adults have considered suicide.

Another study conducted by The Conversation in Nairobi in June 2020 found that mitigation measures such as lockdowns and school closures caused severe discomfort among young adults, and that something needs to be done to prevent the changes from causing irreversible damage.

We sound out four young adults to get their perspectives on the changes caused by the pandemic, their coping mechanisms and what they envision for a post-pandemic Kenya.

Gloria Kemunto, 24

Intern

Gloria Kemunto, 24, is an intern Photo credit: Pool

The lessons I have picked during this period will remain with me throughout my life. I have learnt that our lifestyles were mainly determined by those who lived before us but in reality, circumstances can change very quickly. We must be open to change.

The pandemic has also forced me to enjoy solitude. I have learnt how to keep myself company and so many other new things. I also got to appreciate the little things we take for granted such as meeting friends, buying food or taking a walk in the park. This pandemic has also taught me the importance of checking up on people. I now realise that so many people are suffering silently, and a simple phone call can make someone’s day.

I am grateful that I didn’t lose my job during this period. However, so many people around me lost theirs and life has been tough for them.

Initially, while working from home, I struggled greatly with insomnia because of the changes in my sleep pattern. I would stay up all night and then go through the entire day looking like a zombie.

But this didn’t bother me because nobody ever saw my dark eye circles. I was in my house all the time anyway.

But slowly, I noticed that I was always moody and lacked concentration. To stay sane, I started doing home workouts, which helped ease my insomnia. I am coming out of this pandemic having adopted a healthy lifestyle and attained my dream body. I am very proud of myself. My best friend, Doreen, worked out with me virtually!



The lock down period gave me so much time to think of my life – what I want to do, where I want to be and where I am now. So as the economy gradually reopens, I am eager to spread love and kindness, buy that dress, eat at a nice restaurant, go on a trip, start a business, get a job, fall in love…the list is endless. I am here today, but tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.

Theresa Ishenyi, 24

Manager, Epitome Hair Studio

Theresa Ishenyi, 24, is the manager, Epitome Hair Studio. Photo credit: Pool

I am emerging from this pandemic with a totally different mindset. I have learnt to be ready for anything at any time. Considering the massive layoffs and the closure of many business during this period, I have realised there are no certainties in life, and that it is important to always have a backup plan. I have learnt to appreciate what I have, the people around me and my God given immunity.

On the social front, coronavirus has showed me that having a strong, reliable circle is important. I have many outgoing and adventurous friends, but the pandemic changed everything. I couldn’t even go for salsa dances which I really love!

Economically, I realised that it is important to have more than one stream of income, to account for every cent, and to have a good savings plan. Due to my tight budget, I have had to forego certain luxuries.

The pandemic has also made me embrace a liberal mindset. I now know that any goal can be attained with proper planning, and that flexibility is important. I have become more open to divergent ideas, and less fearful of risks.

When my former employer sent us home on unpaid leave, I decided to resign. At first, I wasn’t sure what my next step would be because I had so many bills to pay, but after two months of soul searching, I got the courage to start a nail service business. Nail art is something I have always loved, and I did house calls until I got a job at Epitome Hair Studio at Kimathi House where I provide nail care services.

As the economy gradually reopens, I look forward to expanding my business, and roping in more partners and clients. I also yearn to get a stable job someday, so that I can develop financially, and professionally.

Fabian Okello,

Entrepreneur

Fabian Okello is an entrepreneur Photo credit: Pool

Although this Covid-19 season has been difficult, it has offered me an opportunity to reflect. At the beginning of this year, I thought that 2020 would be the year I would grow socially, professionally, and economically. Having graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, I was sure I would get a job or at least an internship.

However, my hopes were dashed as companies began laying off people. I was no longer so sure of getting a lucrative job. Moreover, a partial lockdown was introduced and I was stuck in Nairobi with no source of income.

I was filled with fear, panic, and confusion and I stayed in my house for more than two weeks. To cope with my predicament, I resorted to reading novels and watching YouTube tutorials and learnt numerous skills such as cooking. I started posting some of the recipes I tried on my WhatsApp status and before long, my contacts began soliciting for my cooking services! I started offering exquisite meals at a fee and used the profits to invest in a chicken-rearing project.

Socially, I have formed an even larger network than I had before coronavirus. During the lengthy lockdown period, I spent most of my time online talking to people from all over the world. I learnt a lot from the individuals I interacted with, and I believe I am a better person than I was pre-pandemic.

I have also learnt the importance of flexibility and patience. We all had plans of growing professionally or financially, but we have to adapt to the new situation. The pandemic has also made it clear that it is my responsibility to protect those around me by obeying the set hygiene protocols. I am now more considerate and empathetic.

I also believe that I am mentally stronger. I have understood that life is never easy, and I have chosen to become a problem solver rather than a complainer. This season has also taught me the importance of family and everyone around me. I am more appreciative of them because they helped me through the period of uncertainty.

Despite the decreasing number of infections, I always wear a mask outdoors and sanitise my hands frequently because the virus is still with us. Some of my friends think I am paranoid, but I am determined to protect myself and those around me.

Now that the situation seems to be improving, I am looking forward to visiting my parents, whom I have not seen for more than six months because I was scared of infecting them with the virus. I am also longing to see the economy recover so that my chicken business can grow.

John Mwirigi, 32

Science Editor

John Mwirigi, 32, is a science editor. Photo credit: Pool

This pandemic has taught me many lessons. Foremost, saving is key. Even if you are on a pay cut, you will still have to pay your bills. If I didn’t have any savings, I wouldn’t have pulled through.

Secondly, it is wise to always live within your means. It is risky to spend most of your income on recurrent expenditures such as rent, food and entertainment.

After I took a pay cut at work, I had to think strategically. Since I was working from home, I saved the money I used to spend on the commute to work and on my travels upcountry and used it on something else. While working from home, I discovered that there were some items in my house that I didn’t need, so I sold some of them and kept the money. I also trimmed my entertainment budget significantly.

In the last six months, I have learnt never to take anything for granted. Not even simple things such as going to work every morning, visiting places of worship, shaking hands, hugging or enjoying meals with friends.

Initially, staying at home was really difficult. I remember one day, after staying indoors all day working, I felt like my head was about to blow up. I had to get out and talk to a friend. I wouldn’t say the pandemic has changed me, but I am wiser.

A reduction or total loss of income can affect one’s mental health, but I keep reminding people that a problem shared is half solved.

In my case, my employer equipped us with knowledge on how to manage the challenges. My colleagues and I maintained close contact where we would encourage each other and also share ideas on how to stay safe and sane.

I work in the education sector so I am happy about the phased reopening of schools because I can get a bit of my old life back. I hope the government will extend the tax holiday at least until the end of 2021!