Online hate, offline harm

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Daisy Okoti

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Cyberbullying includes sending, posting, or   sharing negative, harmful, false, or mean content about someone else. 


  • Most online platforms have settings that enable users to hide or block offensive comments

Daisy Okoti
dokoti@ke.nationmedia.com

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.