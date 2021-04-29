Online hate, offline harm

Daisy Okoti

Online platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Zoom have reported increased traffic as more people spend more time online because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But how do we deal with the now growing threat of cyberbullying, online harassment and cyber fraud? Light, an AI-based startup that detects and filters toxic online content to protect children, reported a 70 per cent increase in cyberbullying a few months after Covid-19 was declared a pandemic. Early this month, Lufuno Mavhunga, a South African teen, committed suicide after videos of her being harassed by her classmates were posted online. In her suicide note, she said she could not reconcile with what had happened. Lufuno’s is not an isolated case. Online harassment and bullying is linked to a myriad mental health issues, which are all being heightened by the pandemic.

This week, we speak to four young women who have experienced online hate.

Spicy Efuru, 24

Creative executive and radio presenter

One Saturday, I wore a shirt dress to work. The weather was overwhelmingly hot. After my radio show, I took photos with my guests and posted them on social media. Shortly after, I started getting tags on my social media pages, people complaining that my dress was too short. I ignored them. The following Monday, I realised that I was trending online! Blogs picked up the story and exaggerated everything while calling me all sorts of names.

The incident felt like a huge slap on my face. I had just taken a radio and TV job, which was my dream, so I felt like my freedom was being curtailed. I felt objectified simply for being myself. I started feeling embarrassed and weird even when I received normal compliments, especially by men. It was at that point that I knew something inside me was breaking and I had to fix it.

You can’t do anything about cyber bullying. It has a domino effect in that one person’s opinion triggers another, and as the comments increase, it becomes less about you and more about your bullies wanting to voice their opinion. I had to understand that as much as the blogs and comments carried my stories, it was really not about me. I didn’t have a problem with my dress before the opinions and I decided not to change my mind about that. I became alive to the fact that my dream career will inevitably expose me to a pool of unsolicited opinions, and I should be ready for them.

I have also re-learned who I am and I appreciate God for letting me go through that experience. My immediate family, friends and colleagues played a great role in helping me get past the episode by showering me with affirmations.

If you are being cyber bullied, be selfish. Shift your attention from the issue at hand and focus on how you are feeling. It is human to obsess over the comments, but before you get too invested in them, ask yourself, did I hurt anybody by my actions? If not, understand that people’s opinions don’t dictate who you are. If you did hurt someone, take responsibility and correct your mistake. You lose nothing by doing that. Secondly, take time to learn who you are. Cyber bullying is a cloud that will pass once another story comes up. Lastly, do not reply to any comments if you did nothing to hurt anyone.

Beth Wanyoro, 26

Political science graduate

I vied for a political post when I was in university, in 2015. During the campaigns, many pseudo accounts were created to propagate mostly negative things about me.

The bullies were extremely devoted to body shaming me. I had a big tummy. In a Facebook post, the bullies said I was pregnant and should go have the baby before coming to campaign. The post was published on a school Facebook group and it spread very fast. For a moment, I became withdrawn. After winning the elections, I completely ignored that Facebook group. I also opened another Facebook account under my official names. I use a different name on my personal account. That way, even as they abused and degraded me, none of the vitriol came to my personal account which includes my family members and close friends and relatives.

I have always been an advocate for self-awareness and I believe that is what helped me navigate the situation. I was already aware of my body shape so the comments didn’t come as a surprise. I knew I was not pregnant. In fact, to a certain extent, the body shaming worked to my advantage. I was the only woman campaigning for that position so others came to my defense, including women who did not know me. They viewed the insults as an affront to the whole gender. Some people later told me they only voted for me because of the attacks.

No one can ever tell when the attacks will come. While I was somewhat prepared for it, I still experienced cyber bullying and its effects. Secondly, having a protective support system is important. By the time my friends and family told me about what the bullies had posted about me, the fire had already died down. I had a social media team and I never went digging to find out exactly what was said about me.

When you experience cyberbullying, retrain your energies on something else. If you can, go see a therapist or talk to someone you trust. If you do not have that, take up journaling.

Angela Gitahi, 25

Lawyer

One morning, a friend sent me a screenshot on WhatsApp which bore my picture and claimed that I was Angela from Nyeri, and was going to the international relations office to seek funding because I had a baby with the late Tanzania president, Pombe Magufuli.

Shortly after, my phone began to ring incessantly. I called my close family members to reassure them and after that, I decided not to care about what anyone else thought. On my Facebook wall, I started seeing so many notifications of the same photo and post. I requested someone from my office to write a statement about the issue, then I switched off my phone for a while. I serve in the Kenya African National Union party as a national treasurer of the youth congress and by virtue of that, I sit in the National Executive Council. That is why it was important that an official statement be issued.

Later, I began worrying about how the incident could have affected those close to Magufuli, people from my village, and especially my mother who is a reverend, but my conscience was clear. I had never had any children, and I had never been to Tanzania.

I expected the incident because of my political affiliations and position, but I didn’t think it would happen that early in my tenure at KANU.

Social media is very dynamic. Within 10 minutes, so much information can be spread. I was left wondering whether our laws can handle such rapid changes in cyberspace.

If you ever experience cyberbullying, don't read the comments. Those people do not know you, so don’t give their opinions too much importance. Also, switch off your phone for a while and guard your mental health. Take the incident as an opportunity to know who the good people and the bad ones are in your life and shut out the negative ones. Life goes on. In a short while, no one will remember those negative stories.

Ruth Ambogo, 27

Vihiga county woman rep aspirant

I experience cyberbullying in the form of defamation and insults almost daily. It all started when I became a student leader in university. Like all leaders, I attracted enemies, as well as people who felt like they could talk to me any way they wanted because I was a leader. They forgot that I am also human.

My major incident of cyberbullying happened in January 2019. I wrote a Twitter thread exposing a man who had conned me and other Kenyans too. The post started trending. However, readers misread one of my statements and turned it against me, saying I was in a relationship with the con. What followed was a barrage of insulting tweets, with some suggesting that I was part of his con games. Some journalists even picked up the story without bothering to get my side of things.

After that incident, a section of the public began digging into my life and saying all manner of things. I trended at number one on Twitter for three days in January 2019. I cried for some time but eventually picked myself up. I decided not to respond to those who had said negative things about me.

Another incident happened in March this year when I joined campaigns for the woman representative position in Vihiga county. People dug out photos of me in short dresses and said I am a slay queen who relies on 'sponsors'.

Since then, I have experienced so many similar incidents so I have grown stronger. There are days the comments and posts hit me real hard and I wallow in the hurt. I have been portrayed as a scandalous person yet I am not. People judge me just based on what they read about me. For some time I went into depression, imagining the things people think about me.

I have since learnt that for those in politics, any publicity is good publicity. Some of it will hurt, but you should never let it get to you if it isn’t true. If you truly hurt someone, make peace with them and own that past. Secondly, establish a strong support system of people who know you well, who can tell when baseless lies are being peddled about you. Thirdly, psychologically prepare those close to you for anything that could be said about you. I never used to talk to those I dated about the things that had been written or said about me and I ended up losing them. This disclosure also applies to mentors and business partners.