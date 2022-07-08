One on one with Dr Tèju Baba

Dr Tèju was born and raised in Benin Republic (West Africa). He is best known as the host of My African Clichés, a bilingual podcast, produced in both French and English, highlighting an array of topics, including African history, literature, politics, arts and much more. Tèju currently works as senior health specialist for an international organisation based in Nairobi, Kenya.

1. You use a pen name. What are you running from, or who do you owe money?

Ha! Those two are actually my African names (Olateju Babatounde). But choosing to use them as pen names is an expression of my ‘betrayed’ love for my African names, which I didn’t like to be called when I was young.

It was mainly a sign of mental slavery perpetuation (African names are not nice, European/French names sounds much better to the kids that I was).

Because like many millions of kids in the continent, I used to think that African names are not ‘cool.’

Having been raised in a francophone African country where the love of France and French language and culture is so well embedded in our systems, so engrained in our brains that they became basically the epitomes of ultimate education and class.

Later on, as I grew up and travelled the world, I realised that my names speak to my culture, that many didn’t know, that a man with a Yoruba name can be francophone and speak English with a French accent….my name was in fact my biggest asset.

Having said that, given that my western name was already known by most people, it became easier to separate my two lives; office and writer and podcaster life.

When I started my book, it was obvious for me that I had to use my African Yoruba names, which resonate with the topic, in addition to heritage pride. In fact, many people abroad found my names cool, as a reverse process of colonisation!

2. Your book is about African Pioneers, why is this a passion for you? And why was it important to have it in two languages?

I have seen books on pioneers from all regions on the planet except Africa. In fact, any search about Black pioneers leads you inevitably to African -American pioneers.

And the word pioneers is almost always understood in Africa, as ‘heroes,’ and as ‘liberation heroes.’ Pioneers include those who were the first to achieve heights that were never reached or actually looked at as impossible until they did.

Not talking about them is assuming that their achievements were easy and given, while we all know they were not.

Female artists, female doctors, first lawyers, first Nobel prizes, first African to name a math theorem? All those things; when told to an African child will forever change the way they see themselves and their ancestors.

There are no ways to build confidence and strength in an African child when he grows up learning exploits of other people and never from his own people.

I want children and adolescents to learn early what I learned late. It’s in two languages because I didn’t want to leave a huge number of African kids on the continent and beyond unable to read the book in any of their two main languages.

3. How do you relate to Ngugi Wa Thiong'o's argument of decolonisation of the mind - the one that states that until we write in our own languages, we are still basically colonised? (I ask this also in relation to French, and what its speakers do to and in Africa).

First, having lived in Kenya for a while, and in other English-speaking African countries, I don’t think the issue of decolonising minds is more acute in former French colonies.

I believe English speakers have an illusion that they are less ‘mind-colonised’ but I have seen signs of colonisation resisting all efforts and resources available in all parts of the continent.

Ngugi is very right! And his efforts have both highlighted our issues and also the fact that we are our own obstacles.

I want to write poems one day in my own language, or in Swahili, since its well-spoken worldwide. The issue is always the audience! How many read and buy it, how sustainable is your publishing house when you can’t sell the books?

The system denounced by Master Ngugi is so deep, but very far from our realities: how many African children born and raised in Africa, DO NOT speak their mother tongues?

I’ve witnessed it in Kenya, people in my generation, REQUIRING their kids to ADORE English languages, thus the ENGLISH man, thus the western superiority? If those kids don’t speak their mother tongues, how will they read it and buy it? The issues are deep. I dream to discuss this with Ngugi.

4. Tell me a bit more about your podcast and where it can be found. Do you have guests?

I like to see the podcast as a voyage into time and space, across African history and cultures. Each episode is a six to nine minute sensorial and time experience, taking you through various pieces of history, from gastronomy to music, politics, arts, entrepreneurship, cultures, to sports.

All episodes claiming the legacy of Africa as part of the world, against the narrative of Africa seating and watching on the side, other actors doing the work.

I used the concept of the Sankofa Bird, like a plane, on which you ride to visit the African world.

The concept according to the Akan people, (in Cote Ivoire and Ghana), is that that the bird is flying forward while looking back, to reflect that in life, one must move forward while feeding oneself with lessons from the past.

In each episode, I end the story with a short perspective on that story and how it links to the life of an African today.

I call it ‘My African Cliché of the Day’, which inspires the name of the podcast found on all platforms - Apple Podcast , Spotify, Amazon, Deezer, Google Podcast, my website (www.myafricancliches.com), Youtube and other platforms.

5. Where can we find your book, and are you working on another? What is that one about?